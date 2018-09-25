McCormick mpany : Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Log in
09/25/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stocks payable October 23, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 9, 2018.  McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share represents an increase of 11% over the annual dividend of $1.88 per share paid in fiscal year 2017. 

This is the 94th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick 

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With $4.8 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.  McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:  
Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-52-quarterly-dividend-300718827.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
