Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McCormick & Company    MKC

MCCORMICK & COMPANY

(MKC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McCormick mpany : Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share on its common stocks payable July 22, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2019.  McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.28 per share represents an increase of 10% over the annual dividend of $2.08 per share paid in fiscal year 2018.

This is the 95th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.  McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications: 

Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick-declares-0-57-quarterly-dividend-300874825.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCORMICK & COMPANY
04:40pMCCORMICK MPANY : Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend
PR
06/24MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED : half-yearly earnings release
06/06MCCORMICK MPANY : 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call to be Available on..
PR
06/03Spice maker McCormick's quest to make your vanilla milkshake cheaper
RE
05/16MCCORMICK MPANY : Honors 2019 Unsung Heroes, Distributes $105,000 in Total Schol..
AQ
05/14MCCORMICK MPANY : Honors 2019 Unsung Heroes, Distributes $105,000 in Total Schol..
PR
05/14Mr Kipling makeover helps boost Premier Foods profit
RE
05/09MCCORMICK MPANY : Recognized as One of DiversityInc's 2019 Top 50 Companies; 'Po..
AQ
05/08MCCORMICK MPANY : Recognized as One of DiversityInc's 2019 Top 50 Companies
PR
05/08MCKESSON : Boosts Annual Savings Target
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About