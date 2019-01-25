McCormick mpany : Hagens Berman Alerts McCormick & Company (MKC) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

Log in
01/25/2019 | 06:29pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired McCormick securities between September 1, 2018 and January 23, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information visit:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/MKC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

MKC@hbsslaw.com.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

On January 24, 2019, McCormick and senior management reported disappointing Q4 2018 financial results in part because the Company "substantially under-shipped consumer consumption due to trade inventory reductions."

Management further stated "[o]verall . . . the trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations on high-margin holiday items, therefore negatively impacting our fourth quarter adjusted operating income."

This news drove the price of McCormick shares down as much as $20.00, or over 14%, during intraday trading on January 24, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which the Company's and management's statements may have been misleading," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding McCormick should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MKC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80+ attorneys in 10 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-mccormick--company-mkc-investors-to-investigation-of-possible-disclosure-violations-300784547.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
