McCormick mpany : Hagens Berman Alerts McCormick & Company (MKC) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) of the Firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations. If you purchased or otherwise acquired McCormick securities between September 1, 2018 and January 23, 2019 and suffered losses

On January 24, 2019, McCormick and senior management reported disappointing Q4 2018 financial results in part because the Company "substantially under-shipped consumer consumption due to trade inventory reductions."

Management further stated "[o]verall . . . the trade inventory reductions resulted in significant out-of-stock situations on high-margin holiday items, therefore negatively impacting our fourth quarter adjusted operating income."

This news drove the price of McCormick shares down as much as $20.00, or over 14%, during intraday trading on January 24, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and the extent to which the Company's and management's statements may have been misleading," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding McCormick should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MKC@hbsslaw.com.

