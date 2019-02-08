Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McCormick & Company    MKC

MCCORMICK & COMPANY (MKC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McCormick mpany : Premier Foods says CEO Darby will get at least £1 million exit deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 12:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Boxes of OXO stock cubes are seen on the shelf of a supermarket in Manchester

(Reuters) - Oxo-cube maker Premier Foods said its former chief executive will get at least 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in an exit deal after he stepped down following a shareholder revolt.

Gavin Darby, who led the Mr Kipling cake company from 2013 to the end of January this year, drew investor flak for failing to revive the business after rebuffing a takeover approach from U.S. food maker McCormick & Co Inc.

The company's shares have lost nearly a third of their value since McCormick abandoned its approach in April 2016.

Almost 41 percent of Premier shareholders in July backed an attempt led by activist hedge fund Oasis Management to oust Darby. In November, Darby agreed to step down, but said it had anything to do with the shareholder revolt.

Darby will be paid 863,557 pounds for his 12 months' notice period, covering his salary, contractual benefits and pension supplement, the company said. Darby will also be given 30,000 pounds for advisory services and legal fees.

In addition, he will get 638,291 shares, worth about 238,401 pounds, based on Thursday's close of 37.35 pence.

The company said it was meeting its legal obligations under the terms of Gavin's contract, but declined to comment further.

Oasis Management was not immediately available for a comment.

Shares of the company were little changed at 36.90 pence at 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCCORMICK & COMPANY 1.07% 126.15 Delayed Quote.-11.55%
PREMIER FOODS PLC -2.28% 36.5 Delayed Quote.13.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCCORMICK & COMPANY
12:12pMCCORMICK MPANY : Premier Foods says CEO Darby will get at least £1 million exit..
RE
02/07MCCORMICK MPANY : IBM Announce Collaboration Pioneering the Use of AI in Flavor ..
AQ
02/06MCCORMICK MPANY : to Present at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
PR
02/06MCCORMICK MPANY : and IBM Announce Collaboration Pioneering the Use of Artificia..
AQ
02/05MCCORMICK MPANY : teams up with IBM to create new flavors
AQ
02/04MCCORMICK MPANY : Using AI From IBM in Flavor, Food Product Development
DJ
01/31ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS : Appointed as North American Sales Agency of Record for McC..
BU
01/25MCCORMICK MPANY : Hagens Berman Alerts McCormick & Company (MKC) Investors to In..
PR
01/25MCCORMICK MPANY : & CO INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
01/24American Airlines and SLM jump while McCormick falls
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 524 M
EBIT 2019 1 012 M
Net income 2019 695 M
Debt 2019 4 157 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 24,04
P/E ratio 2020 22,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Capitalization 16 484 M
Chart MCCORMICK & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
McCormick & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCORMICK & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 129 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lawrence Erik Kurzius Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hamed Faridi Chief Scientific Officer
Freeman A. Hrabowski Independent Director
Margaret Mary V. Preston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCORMICK & COMPANY-11.55%16 484
NESTLÉ8.15%263 702
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL16.16%67 603
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.74%57 594
DANONE4.68%50 010
GENERAL MILLS12.61%26 173
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.