McCormick mpany : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/21/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, will be presenting at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET, on September 4, 2019 in Boston, MA.  Representing McCormick will be Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO and Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO.  The presentation will be webcast live via the McCormick website ir.mccormick.com.      

What:     

McCormick & Co. presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

When:    

September 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where:   

ir.mccormick.com

How:       

Live over the Internet. Go to ir.mccormick.com and follow the directions to listen to the call and access the accompanying presentation materials. 

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor.  With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses.  Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.  McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:                  
Kasey Jenkins (410-771-7140 or kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com)

Corporate Communications:
Lori Robinson (410-527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccormick--company-to-present-at-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-300905369.html

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
