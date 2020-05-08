McCoy Global : 2020 First Quarter Financial Statements 0 05/08/2020 | 04:54am EDT Send by mail :

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS March 31, 2020 (unaudited) Notice to Reader: As required by National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), readers are advised that the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Q12020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) As at Note March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,608 8,382 Restricted cash 500 500 Trade and other receivables 10,399 8,791 Inventories 4 25,540 23,031 Prepaid expenses and deposits 651 664 45,698 41,368 Other receivables 138 319 Property, plant and equipment 5,7 10,558 9,825 Intangible assets 6,7 4,929 4,567 Goodwill 7 3,879 3,551 Total assets 65,202 59,630 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 6,526 5,584 Customer deposits 4,724 3,148 Provisions 8 1,185 1,539 Current lease liabilities 1,203 1,097 Borrowings 2,767 2,533 16,405 13,901 Provisions 8 57 58 Lease liabilities 2,004 2,164 Borrowings 5,488 5,657 Total liabilities 23,954 21,780 Shareholders' equity Share capital 9 59,636 59,636 Contributed surplus 5,460 5,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,961 7,552 Accumulated deficit (34,809) (34,722) Total shareholders' equity 41,248 37,850 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 65,202 59,630 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 2 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS) (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31 Note 2020 2019 $ $ Revenue 11,323 14,840 Cost of sales 4 8,026 10,270 Gross profit 3,297 4,570 General and administration 1,716 2,361 Sales and marketing 437 792 Research and development 853 612 Finance charges, net 233 147 Other losses, net 145 134 3,384 4,046 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (87) 524 Income tax expense - - Net (loss) earnings (87) 524 Other comprehensive gain (loss) Translation gain (loss) from foreign operations 3,409 (808) Comprehensive earnings (loss) 3,322 (284) Net (loss) earnings per share Basic from net (loss) earnings (0.00) 0.02 Diluted from net (loss) earnings (0.00) 0.02 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 3 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Issued capital Accumulated other Number of Contributed comprehensive Accumulated Note shares Share capital surplus income deficit Total equity # $ $ $ $ $ January 1, 2019 27,485,939 59,695 5,125 10,542 (34,955) 40,407 Net earnings - - - - 524 524 Translation loss on foreign operations - - - (808) - (808) Employee share-based compensation - - 12 - - 12 Repurchase of shares 9 (25,500) (55) 32 - - (23) March 31, 2019 27,460,439 59,640 5,169 9,734 (34,431) 40,112 January 1, 2020 27,630,989 59,636 5,384 7,552 (34,722) 37,850 Net loss - - - - (87) (87) Translation gain on foreign operations - - - 3,409 - 3,409 Employee share-based compensation - - 76 - - 76 March 31, 2020 27,630,989 59,636 5,460 10,961 (34,809) 41,248 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 4 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31 Note 2020 2019 Cash generated from (used in) $ $ Operating activities Net loss (earnings) (87) 524 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 717 627 Amortization of intangible assets 6 215 4 Finance charges, net 233 134 Share-based compensation expense 6 83 Changes in non-cash working capital balances 776 (962) Changes in restructuring and facility remediation provisions 8 (397) (14) Finance costs paid, net (235) (155) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,228 241 Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment 5 (717) (186) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 12 Additions to intangible assets 6 (160) (529) Net cash used in investing activities (877) (703) Financing activities Repayments of borrowings (680) (330) Repurchase of common shares 9 - (23) Principal elements of lease payments (278) (210) Net cash used in financing activities (958) (563) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 833 (166) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 226 (1,191) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 8,382 10,947 Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period 8,608 9,756 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Page 5 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share data or unless otherwise specified) (unaudited) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy", "McCoy Global" or the "Corporation") is incorporated and domiciled in Canada and is a leading provider of technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. McCoy Global's core products are used predominantly during the well construction phase for both land and offshore wells during both oil and gas exploration and development. The Corporation is engaged in the following: design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts; design, production and distribution of data collection technologies used in rugged applications for the global energy industry as well as in construction, marine and aerospace; repair, maintenance and calibration of the Corporation's capital equipment and similar competitor products; and rental of the Corporation's capital equipment and technologies. Set out below are McCoy's principal operations: Ownership Operating Name Country of Incorporation Operating Region Interest McCoy Global Canada Corp. Canada Canada 100% McCoy Global FZE United Arab Emirates Eastern Hemisphere 100% McCoy Global USA, Inc. United States United States, Central America & Latin America 100% McCoy and its subsidiary companies are collectively referred to herein as the "Corporation." The address of the registered office of the Corporation is DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Livingston Place, 1000 - 250 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "MCB." 2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounting policies followed in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year. Page 6 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 3. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES The fair value of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and current provisions approximates their carrying value due to their short-term nature. The fair value of non-current other receivables approximates the carrying amount as the receivables have been recorded using the effective interest rate method using a market rate of interest. The fair value of borrowings and non-current provisions approximates the carrying amount as the instruments carry interest rates that reflect the current market rates available to the Corporation. 4. INVENTORIES March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Provision for Provision for Gross excess and Net Gross excess and Net As at inventories obsolescence inventories inventories obsolescence inventories $ $ $ $ $ Raw materials 1,886 (346) 1,540 1,822 (116) 1,706 Work-in-progress 3,070 - 3,070 1,890 - 1,890 Parts to be used in production 15,602 (6,065) 9,537 14,170 (5,176) 8,994 Production inventory 20,558 (6,411) 14,147 17,882 (5,292) 12,590 Finished goods available for sale 12,268 (875) 11,393 11,173 (732) 10,441 32,826 (7,286) 25,540 29,055 (6,024) 23,031 $2,130 of the increase in inventories from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 relates to foreign exchange. Included in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is a provision for excess and obsolete inventory of $690 (three months ended March 31, 2019 - recovery of $806) to adjust inventories to net realizable value. The provision for excess and obsolete inventory recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a charge incremental to the methodology described below of $630 for certain parts and accessories related to product lines whose sales forecasts are expected to be more severely impacted by the current economic environment as described in note 7. Judgment was used in assessing the net realizable value of inventory. The net realizable value of capital equipment and related accessories included in inventories was assessed on an individual product basis. All other items in inventory were assessed for obsolescence at a distinct part level. A writedown is taken if management determines that the carrying value of the inventory items exceeds the net recoverable value. The estimated net recoverable value is determined using a formulaic approach taking into account historical movement of the distinct parts and other factors. When the circumstances that previously caused inventories to be written down below cost no longer exist or when there is clear evidence of an increase in net realizable value because of changed economic circumstances, the amount of the writedown is reversed. Clear evidence of an increase in net realizable value includes, but is not limited to, increased sales or usage in production at a distinct part level. The maximum amount of any reversal is the original writedown, such that the new carrying amount is the lower of cost and the revised net realizable value. 5. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (PPE) During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recorded $717 of additions to its rental fleet comprised of equipment capitalized from inventory (three months ended March 31, 2019 -- $186 of additions to the Corporation's rental fleet). PPE includes right-of-use assets of $2,642 as at March 31, 2020 ($2,714 as at December 31, 2019). Page 7 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 6. INTANGIBLE ASSETS Costs incurred on product development are capitalized as intangible assets when it is probable the development will provide economic benefits, considering its commercial and technical feasibility, the resources available for development and that costs can be measured reliably. While in development, internally generated intellectual property is not amortized until it has reached commercial production. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recorded $160 of additions to intangible assets pertaining to costs incurred to develop internally generated intellectual property related to the development of a digitally integrated casing running package. During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Corporation recorded $529 of additions to intangible assets pertaining to costs incurred to develop internally generated intellectual property related to the first phase of the Corporation's 'Digital Technology Roadmap', a cloud-based platform that delivers data to the Corporation's customers remotely and in real-time and the digital infrastructure to enable future digital product offerings and enhancements. For the first two products developed under the first phase of the 'Digital Technology Roadmap' 7. IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIALASSETS Long-lived assets include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill. The carrying value of these assets is periodically reviewed for impairment (goodwill at least annually) or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. Judgment is required in the aggregation of assets into cash generating units ("CGUs"). The recoverable amounts of CGUs are determined based on the greater of fair value less cost to sell and value-in-use calculations. These calculations require the use of estimates and judgments, including an estimation of the future cash flows from the CGU or group of CGUs, and judgment is required in determining the appropriate discount rate. In deriving the underlying projected cash flows, assumptions must also be made about the impact of future drilling activity on revenues, operating margins and market conditions over the useful lives of the assets or CGUs. Although estimates are consistent with current industry reports, internal planning and expected future operations, such estimations are subject to uncertainty and judgment. The Corporation reviews the carrying value of its non- financial assets at each reporting period for indicators of impairment. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the oil and gas industry experienced an unprecedented disruption, as a result of the substantial decline in global demand for oil caused by the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and subsequent mitigation efforts, and disagreements between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing nations ("OPEC+") in February 2020 regarding limits on production of oil. Drilling activity declined in the face of depressed crude oil pricing, with global rig counts continuing to decline into April 2020. These market conditions will significantly impact the Corporation's business and financial projections. The Corporation determined this was an indicator of impairment and performed an assessment of the carrying values of non-financial assets. The recoverable amounts of non-financial assets were estimated based on their value in use, determined by discounting estimated future cash flows expected to be generated by the assets or CGU to which they were assigned. Key assumptions used in the estimation of value in use included the after-tax discount rate of 17% and management expectation of future outcomes and market conditions, including forecasted North American and international rig and well counts. Based on industry forecasts and other factors, average projected annual revenue growth rate from over the next five years was estimated at 1.41% per annum. Discount rates were derived from the Corporation's estimated weighted average cost of capital. The weighted average growth rates used are consistent with forecasts included in industry reports. The discount rates used are after-tax and reflect specific risks relating to the Corporation. The process for determining recoverable amounts is subjective and requires management to exercise a significant amount of judgment in determining future growth rates, discount rates and tax implications. Upon completion of the impairment assessment, it was determined that no impairment was to be recognized on the Corporation's non-financial assets. Any significant adverse changes in future periods to internal forecasts employed in the model or the external market conditions, if any, could reasonably be expected to negatively affect key assumptions employed in the model and may result in future impairment charges which could be material. Page 8 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 8. PROVISIONS Facility Warranty Legal Restructuring remediation Total $ $ $ $ $ January 1, 2019 721 - 730 994 2,445 Transitional impact of IFRS 16 - - (582) - (582) Provisions made during the year 229 147 - 614 990 Provisions utilized during the year (304) (25) (51) (951) (1,331) Assumed under business combination 126 - - - 126 Foreign exchange (51) - - - (51) December 31, 2019 721 122 97 657 1,597 Provisions made during the year 60 - - - 60 Provisions utilized during the year (31) (65) (2) (395) (493) Foreign exchange 78 - - - 78 March 31, 2020 828 57 95 262 1,242 Expected to be utilized within one year 828 - 95 262 1,185 Expected to be utilized thereafter - 57 - - 57 a) WARRANTY The warranty provision relates to the expected cost of meeting warranty obligations. Judgment related to the provisions is based on historical data and other known information and is an estimate of warranty required for products sold on or before the reporting date. L EGAL In the normal course of the Corporation's business, it may become involved in, named as a party to or be the subject of various legal proceedings related to personal injuries, environmental claims, property damage, contractual disputes, patent infringement and regulatory matters, among others. The outcomes of outstanding, pending or future proceedings cannot be predicted with certainty and may be determined adversely to the Corporation and, as a result, could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's financial performance, financial position and liquidity. Losses, if any, may be covered by the Corporation's insurance. R ESTRUCTURING Restructuring provisions relate to certain unavoidable operation costs associated with onerous leases that were recognized in conjunction with the Corporation's restructuring plans announced in 2018. Onerous lease provisions specifically for the leased premise itself have been deducted from the right-of use asset upon adoption of IFRS 16 - Leasesin line with the allowable practical expedient. F ACILITY REMEDIATION The Corporation leased premises, which were required to be returned to the landlord at the end of the lease in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement, including remediation of any deficiencies incurred as a result of carrying out business activities. As part of a prior business divestiture, the Corporation indemnified the purchaser with respect to a leased premise associated with the divestiture. Effective March 31, 2020 a release and settlement agreement was reached between the Corporation, the purchaser and the landlord with respect to the leased premises. The balance remaining as at March 31, 2020 relates to balances due but not yet disbursed related to the settlement agreement. Page 9 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 9. EQUITY On May 30, 2018, the Corporation announced a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the NCIB the Corporation was permitted to purchase, for cancellation, up to a maximum of 1,379,041 common shares, equal to five percent of the public float of 27,580,839 common shares as at May 23, 2018. The Corporation was also limited under the NCIB to purchasing no more than 2,241 common shares on any given day, subject to the block purchase exemption under the TSX rules. The NCIB continued until June 4, 2019. Purchases were made on the open market through the TSX or alternative platforms at the market price of such shares. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled. On May 31, 2019, the Corporation announced the renewal of its NCIB. Under the current NCIB, the Corporation may purchase, for cancellation, up to a maximum of 1,371,422 common shares, equal to five percent of the public float of 27,428,439 common shares as at May 23, 2019. The Corporation is also limited under the NCIB to purchasing no more than 1,910 common shares on any given day, subject to the block purchase exemption under the TSX rules. The NCIB will continue until June 4, 2020. Purchases will be made on the open market through the TSX or alternative platforms at the market price of such shares. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. Transactions under the NCIB were as follows: Three months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Shares repurchased - 25,500 Weighted average cost $ - 0.92 Total cost $ - 23 Total cost includes share repurchase amount and costs to implement the NCIB. As at March 31, 2019, 25,500 shares were repurchased and not yet cancelled. 10.COVID-19- IMPACT AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Governments worldwide, including those countries in which the Corporation operates, have enacted emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused a material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown and decreased demand for oil. Although the duration and magnitude of the pandemic is uncertain, the current market environment, as further described in note 7, may have a significant adverse impact on the Corporation including, but not limited to, substantial reductions in revenue and cash flows, increased risk of non-payment of accounts receivable and future impairments of inventory, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill. Estimates and judgements made by management in the preparation of these financial statements are increasingly difficult and subject to a higher degree of measurement uncertainty during this volatile period. Any significant adverse changes to these factors may further impact the Corporation's operating plan and results, its liquidity and cash flows and the valuation of long- lived assets. In response to this uncertainty the Corporation has completed the following actions to support ongoing liquidity subsequent to March 31, 2020: R ESTRUCTURING Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Corporation announced the following restructuring measures: Reductions in force, throughout all functions of the Corporation,

Salary and wage reductions across all levels of the organization,

Reductions to budgeted capital expenditure for rental fleet additions and production equipment,

Reductions to budgeted capital expenditures on the Corporation's 'Digital Technology Roadmap the Corporation will continue to deploy internal resources to advance the development of this strategic initiative, and

Additional reductions to G&A overhead expenditures, non-essential travel and other discretionary spending. Page 10 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Q12020 F INANCIAL ASSISTANCE Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Corporation received approval and funding under its application for a US Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPP) of $2,785 (US$1,963). The loan bears interest at 0.98% and matures on April 16, 2021. A portion of the loan proceeds may be forgivable in accordance with certain US Treasury guidelines. The Corporation estimates that US$1,100 of the loan proceeds may be forgiven if approved. Page 11 TSX:MCB www.mccoyglobal.com Attachments Original document

