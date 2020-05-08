Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  McCoy Global Inc.    MCB   CA57980Q1063

MCCOY GLOBAL INC.

(MCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McCoy Global : 2020 First Quarter Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 04:54am EDT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2020

(unaudited)

Notice to Reader:

As required by National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), readers are advised that the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Q12020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at

Note

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8,608

8,382

Restricted cash

500

500

Trade and other receivables

10,399

8,791

Inventories

4

25,540

23,031

Prepaid expenses and deposits

651

664

45,698

41,368

Other receivables

138

319

Property, plant and equipment

5,7

10,558

9,825

Intangible assets

6,7

4,929

4,567

Goodwill

7

3,879

3,551

Total assets

65,202

59,630

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

6,526

5,584

Customer deposits

4,724

3,148

Provisions

8

1,185

1,539

Current lease liabilities

1,203

1,097

Borrowings

2,767

2,533

16,405

13,901

Provisions

8

57

58

Lease liabilities

2,004

2,164

Borrowings

5,488

5,657

Total liabilities

23,954

21,780

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

9

59,636

59,636

Contributed surplus

5,460

5,384

Accumulated other comprehensive income

10,961

7,552

Accumulated deficit

(34,809)

(34,722)

Total shareholders' equity

41,248

37,850

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

65,202

59,630

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 2

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31

Note

2020

2019

$

$

Revenue

11,323

14,840

Cost of sales

4

8,026

10,270

Gross profit

3,297

4,570

General and administration

1,716

2,361

Sales and marketing

437

792

Research and development

853

612

Finance charges, net

233

147

Other losses, net

145

134

3,384

4,046

(Loss) earnings before income taxes

(87)

524

Income tax expense

-

-

Net (loss) earnings

(87)

524

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

Translation gain (loss) from foreign operations

3,409

(808)

Comprehensive earnings (loss)

3,322

(284)

Net (loss) earnings per share

Basic from net (loss) earnings

(0.00)

0.02

Diluted from net (loss) earnings

(0.00)

0.02

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 3

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Issued capital

Accumulated

other

Number of

Contributed

comprehensive

Accumulated

Note

shares

Share capital

surplus

income

deficit

Total equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

January 1, 2019

27,485,939

59,695

5,125

10,542

(34,955)

40,407

Net earnings

-

-

-

-

524

524

Translation loss on

foreign operations

-

-

-

(808)

-

(808)

Employee share-based

compensation

-

-

12

-

-

12

Repurchase of shares

9

(25,500)

(55)

32

-

-

(23)

March 31, 2019

27,460,439

59,640

5,169

9,734

(34,431)

40,112

January 1, 2020

27,630,989

59,636

5,384

7,552

(34,722)

37,850

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(87)

(87)

Translation gain on

foreign operations

-

-

-

3,409

-

3,409

Employee share-based

compensation

-

-

76

-

-

76

March 31, 2020

27,630,989

59,636

5,460

10,961

(34,809)

41,248

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 4

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31

Note

2020

2019

Cash generated from (used in)

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss (earnings)

(87)

524

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

717

627

Amortization of intangible assets

6

215

4

Finance charges, net

233

134

Share-based compensation expense

6

83

Changes in non-cash working capital balances

776

(962)

Changes in restructuring and facility remediation provisions

8

(397)

(14)

Finance costs paid, net

(235)

(155)

Net cash generated from operating activities

1,228

241

Investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

5

(717)

(186)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

-

12

Additions to intangible assets

6

(160)

(529)

Net cash used in investing activities

(877)

(703)

Financing activities

Repayments of borrowings

(680)

(330)

Repurchase of common shares

9

-

(23)

Principal elements of lease payments

(278)

(210)

Net cash used in financing activities

(958)

(563)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

833

(166)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

226

(1,191)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

8,382

10,947

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period

8,608

9,756

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Page 5

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2020

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share data or unless otherwise specified) (unaudited)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

McCoy Global Inc. ("McCoy", "McCoy Global" or the "Corporation") is incorporated and domiciled in Canada and is a leading provider of technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. McCoy Global's core products are used predominantly during the well construction phase for both land and offshore wells during both oil and gas exploration and development.

The Corporation is engaged in the following:

  1. design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts;
  2. design, production and distribution of data collection technologies used in rugged applications for the global energy industry as well as in construction, marine and aerospace;
  3. repair, maintenance and calibration of the Corporation's capital equipment and similar competitor products; and
  4. rental of the Corporation's capital equipment and technologies.

Set out below are McCoy's principal operations:

Ownership

Operating Name

Country of Incorporation

Operating Region

Interest

McCoy Global Canada Corp.

Canada

Canada

100%

McCoy Global FZE

United Arab Emirates

Eastern Hemisphere

100%

McCoy Global USA, Inc.

United States

United States, Central America & Latin America

100%

McCoy and its subsidiary companies are collectively referred to herein as the "Corporation."

The address of the registered office of the Corporation is DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Livingston Place, 1000 - 250 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "MCB."

2. STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The accounting policies followed in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year.

Page 6

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

3. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and current provisions approximates their carrying value due to their short-term nature. The fair value of non-current other receivables approximates the carrying amount as the receivables have been recorded using the effective interest rate method using a market rate of interest. The fair value of borrowings and non-current provisions approximates the carrying amount as the instruments carry interest rates that reflect the current market rates available to the Corporation.

4. INVENTORIES

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Provision for

Provision for

Gross

excess and

Net

Gross

excess and

Net

As at

inventories

obsolescence

inventories

inventories

obsolescence

inventories

$

$

$

$

$

Raw materials

1,886

(346)

1,540

1,822

(116)

1,706

Work-in-progress

3,070

-

3,070

1,890

-

1,890

Parts to be used in production

15,602

(6,065)

9,537

14,170

(5,176)

8,994

Production inventory

20,558

(6,411)

14,147

17,882

(5,292)

12,590

Finished goods available for sale

12,268

(875)

11,393

11,173

(732)

10,441

32,826

(7,286)

25,540

29,055

(6,024)

23,031

$2,130 of the increase in inventories from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 relates to foreign exchange. Included in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is a provision for excess and obsolete inventory of $690 (three months ended March 31, 2019 - recovery of $806) to adjust inventories to net realizable value. The provision for excess and obsolete inventory recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a charge incremental to the methodology described below of $630 for certain parts and accessories related to product lines whose sales forecasts are expected to be more severely impacted by the current economic environment as described in note 7.

Judgment was used in assessing the net realizable value of inventory. The net realizable value of capital equipment and related accessories included in inventories was assessed on an individual product basis. All other items in inventory were assessed for obsolescence at a distinct part level. A writedown is taken if management determines that the carrying value of the inventory items exceeds the net recoverable value. The estimated net recoverable value is determined using a formulaic approach taking into account historical movement of the distinct parts and other factors. When the circumstances that previously caused inventories to be written down below cost no longer exist or when there is clear evidence of an increase in net realizable value because of changed economic circumstances, the amount of the writedown is reversed. Clear evidence of an increase in net realizable value includes, but is not limited to, increased sales or usage in production at a distinct part level. The maximum amount of any reversal is the original writedown, such that the new carrying amount is the lower of cost and the revised net realizable value.

5. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (PPE)

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recorded $717 of additions to its rental fleet comprised of equipment capitalized from inventory (three months ended March 31, 2019 -- $186 of additions to the Corporation's rental fleet).

PPE includes right-of-use assets of $2,642 as at March 31, 2020 ($2,714 as at December 31, 2019).

Page 7

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

6. INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Costs incurred on product development are capitalized as intangible assets when it is probable the development will provide economic benefits, considering its commercial and technical feasibility, the resources available for development and that costs can be measured reliably. While in development, internally generated intellectual property is not amortized until it has reached commercial production.

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation recorded $160 of additions to intangible assets pertaining to costs incurred to develop internally generated intellectual property related to the development of a digitally integrated casing running package.

During the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Corporation recorded $529 of additions to intangible assets pertaining to costs incurred to develop internally generated intellectual property related to the first phase of the Corporation's 'Digital Technology Roadmap', a cloud-based platform that delivers data to the Corporation's customers remotely and in real-time and the digital infrastructure to enable future digital product offerings and enhancements.

For the

first two products developed

under the first phase of the 'Digital Technology Roadmap'

7. IMPAIRMENT OF NON-FINANCIALASSETS

Long-lived assets include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill. The carrying value of these assets is periodically reviewed for impairment (goodwill at least annually) or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable. Judgment is required in the aggregation of assets into cash generating units ("CGUs"). The recoverable amounts of CGUs are determined based on the greater of fair value less cost to sell and value-in-use calculations. These calculations require the use of estimates and judgments, including an estimation of the future cash flows from the CGU or group of CGUs, and judgment is required in determining the appropriate discount rate. In deriving the underlying projected cash flows, assumptions must also be made about the impact of future drilling activity on revenues, operating margins and market conditions over the useful lives of the assets or CGUs. Although estimates are consistent with current industry reports, internal planning and expected future operations, such estimations are subject to uncertainty and judgment. The Corporation reviews the carrying value of its non- financial assets at each reporting period for indicators of impairment.

During the three months ended March 31, 2020, the oil and gas industry experienced an unprecedented disruption, as a result of the substantial decline in global demand for oil caused by the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and subsequent mitigation efforts, and disagreements between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil producing nations ("OPEC+") in February 2020 regarding limits on production of oil. Drilling activity declined in the face of depressed crude oil pricing, with global rig counts continuing to decline into April 2020. These market conditions will significantly impact the Corporation's business and financial projections. The Corporation determined this was an indicator of impairment and performed an assessment of the carrying values of non-financial assets. The recoverable amounts of non-financial assets were estimated based on their value in use, determined by discounting estimated future cash flows expected to be generated by the assets or CGU to which they were assigned.

Key assumptions used in the estimation of value in use included the after-tax discount rate of 17% and management expectation of future outcomes and market conditions, including forecasted North American and international rig and well counts. Based on industry forecasts and other factors, average projected annual revenue growth rate from over the next five years was estimated at 1.41% per annum.

Discount rates were derived from the Corporation's estimated weighted average cost of capital. The weighted average growth rates used are consistent with forecasts included in industry reports. The discount rates used are after-tax and reflect specific risks relating to the Corporation. The process for determining recoverable amounts is subjective and requires management to exercise a significant amount of judgment in determining future growth rates, discount rates and tax implications. Upon completion of the impairment assessment, it was determined that no impairment was to be recognized on the Corporation's non-financial assets. Any significant adverse changes in future periods to internal forecasts employed in the model or the external market conditions, if any, could reasonably be expected to negatively affect key assumptions employed in the model and may result in future impairment charges which could be material.

Page 8

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

8. PROVISIONS

Facility

Warranty

Legal

Restructuring

remediation

Total

$

$

$

$

$

January 1, 2019

721

-

730

994

2,445

Transitional impact of IFRS 16

-

-

(582)

-

(582)

Provisions made during the year

229

147

-

614

990

Provisions utilized during the year

(304)

(25)

(51)

(951)

(1,331)

Assumed under business combination

126

-

-

-

126

Foreign exchange

(51)

-

-

-

(51)

December 31, 2019

721

122

97

657

1,597

Provisions made during the year

60

-

-

-

60

Provisions utilized during the year

(31)

(65)

(2)

(395)

(493)

Foreign exchange

78

-

-

-

78

March 31, 2020

828

57

95

262

1,242

Expected to be utilized within one year

828

-

95

262

1,185

Expected to be utilized thereafter

-

57

-

-

57

a) WARRANTY

The warranty provision relates to the expected cost of meeting warranty obligations. Judgment related to the provisions is based on historical data and other known information and is an estimate of warranty required for products sold on or before the reporting date.

  1. LEGAL

In the normal course of the Corporation's business, it may become involved in, named as a party to or be the subject of various legal proceedings related to personal injuries, environmental claims, property damage, contractual disputes, patent infringement and regulatory matters, among others. The outcomes of outstanding, pending or future proceedings cannot be predicted with certainty and may be determined adversely to the Corporation and, as a result, could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's financial performance, financial position and liquidity. Losses, if any, may be covered by the Corporation's insurance.

  1. RESTRUCTURING

Restructuring provisions relate to certain unavoidable operation costs associated with onerous leases that were recognized in conjunction with the Corporation's restructuring plans announced in 2018. Onerous lease provisions specifically for the leased premise itself have been deducted from the right-of use asset upon adoption of IFRS 16 - Leasesin line with the allowable practical expedient.

  1. FACILITY REMEDIATION

The Corporation leased premises, which were required to be returned to the landlord at the end of the lease in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement, including remediation of any deficiencies incurred as a result of carrying out business activities. As part of a prior business divestiture, the Corporation indemnified the purchaser with respect to a leased premise associated with the divestiture. Effective March 31, 2020 a release and settlement agreement was reached between the Corporation, the purchaser and the landlord with respect to the leased premises. The balance remaining as at March 31, 2020 relates to balances due but not yet disbursed related to the settlement agreement.

Page 9

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

9. EQUITY

On May 30, 2018, the Corporation announced a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the NCIB the Corporation was permitted to purchase, for cancellation, up to a maximum of 1,379,041 common shares, equal to five percent of the public float of 27,580,839 common shares as at May 23, 2018. The Corporation was also limited under the NCIB to purchasing no more than 2,241 common shares on any given day, subject to the block purchase exemption under the TSX rules. The NCIB continued until June 4, 2019. Purchases were made on the open market through the TSX or alternative platforms at the market price of such shares. All shares purchased under the NCIB were cancelled.

On May 31, 2019, the Corporation announced the renewal of its NCIB. Under the current NCIB, the Corporation may purchase, for cancellation, up to a maximum of 1,371,422 common shares, equal to five percent of the public float of 27,428,439 common shares as at May 23, 2019. The Corporation is also limited under the NCIB to purchasing no more than 1,910 common shares on any given day, subject to the block purchase exemption under the TSX rules. The NCIB will continue until June 4, 2020. Purchases will be made on the open market through the TSX or alternative platforms at the market price of such shares. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Transactions under the NCIB were as follows:

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Shares repurchased

-

25,500

Weighted average cost

$

-

0.92

Total cost

$

-

23

Total cost includes share repurchase amount and costs to implement the NCIB. As at March 31, 2019, 25,500 shares were repurchased and not yet cancelled.

10.COVID-19- IMPACT AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Governments worldwide, including those countries in which the Corporation operates, have enacted emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused a material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown and decreased demand for oil.

Although the duration and magnitude of the pandemic is uncertain, the current market environment, as further described in note 7, may have a significant adverse impact on the Corporation including, but not limited to, substantial reductions in revenue and cash flows, increased risk of non-payment of accounts receivable and future impairments of inventory, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill. Estimates and judgements made by management in the preparation of these financial statements are increasingly difficult and subject to a higher degree of measurement uncertainty during this volatile period. Any significant adverse changes to these factors may further impact the Corporation's operating plan and results, its liquidity and cash flows and the valuation of long- lived assets.

In response to this uncertainty the Corporation has completed the following actions to support ongoing liquidity subsequent to March 31, 2020:

  1. RESTRUCTURING

Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Corporation announced the following restructuring measures:

  • Reductions in force, throughout all functions of the Corporation,
  • Salary and wage reductions across all levels of the organization,
  • Reductions to budgeted capital expenditure for rental fleet additions and production equipment,
  • Reductions to budgeted capital expenditures on the Corporation's 'Digital Technology Roadmap the Corporation will continue to deploy internal resources to advance the development of this strategic initiative, and
  • Additional reductions to G&A overhead expenditures,non-essential travel and other discretionary spending.

Page 10

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Q12020

  1. FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Subsequent to March 31, 2020, the Corporation received approval and funding under its application for a US Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPP) of $2,785 (US$1,963). The loan bears interest at 0.98% and matures on April 16, 2021. A portion of the loan proceeds may be forgivable in accordance with certain US Treasury guidelines. The Corporation estimates that US$1,100 of the loan proceeds may be forgiven if approved.

Page 11

TSX:MCB

www.mccoyglobal.com

Disclaimer

McCoy Global Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 08:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MCCOY GLOBAL INC.
04:54aMCCOY GLOBAL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
04:54aMCCOY GLOBAL : 2020 First Quarter Financial Statements
PU
04/20CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES : Companies continue cuts in the oilpatch amid low oil..
AQ
04/20MCCOY GLOBAL : Announces Business Update
AQ
03/09MCCOY GLOBAL : Announces fourth quarter and year end 2019 results
AQ
03/06MCCOY GLOBAL : 2019 Year End Financial Statements
PU
03/06MCCOY GLOBAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results
AQ
2019MCCOY GLOBAL : Announces appointment of john walker to its board of directors
AQ
2019MCCOY GLOBAL : Announces Appointment of John Walker to its Board of Directors
AQ
2019MCCOY GLOBAL : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 38,0 M
EBIT 2020 -1,30 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 11,2 M
Chart MCCOY GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
McCoy Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCCOY GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,55  CAD
Last Close Price 0,41  CAD
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Rakievich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Seaver Chairman
Lindsay Marie Mcgill Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Carmen Richard Loberg Independent Director
Terry D. Freeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCCOY GLOBAL INC.-32.50%8
SCHLUMBERGER NV-58.38%23 218
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-45.30%9 184
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-60.93%8 782
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-50.70%4 795
DIALOG GROUP0.00%4 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group