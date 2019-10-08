McDermott International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Consists of 600,000 shares of common stock of the Issuer, par value $1.00 per share ("Common Stock"), held by Chatterjee Charitable Foundation ("CCF"), 3,573,300 shares of Common Stock held by MCPI Holdings Limited ("MCPI"), 7,181,042 shares of Common Stock held by Chatterjee Fund Management, L.P. ("CFM") and 6,876,900 shares of Common Stock held by Labvantage Solutions Technologies Limited ("LVST"). TCG Lifesciences Limited ("TCGLF") is filing in its capacity as the parent company of LVST and CSL Holdings Limited ("CSL") is filing in its capacity as the parent company of TCGLF. CFM is the direct parent company of CSL and MCPI.
This Form 4 is being filed jointly by (each a "Reporting Person" and, collectively, the "Reporting Persons") (i) CCF, (ii) MCPI, (iii) LVST, (iv) TCGLF, (v) CSL, (vi) CFM and (vii) Purnendu Chatterjee, as the general partner of CFM and trustee of CCF. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein as owned, beneficially or of record, except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein.
These options are currently exercisable.
Consists of 821,700 put options written by MCPI.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficerOther
Chatterjee Fund Management LP
888 SEVENTH AVE, 37TH FLOOR
X
NEW YORK, NY 10106
Chatterjee Charitable Foundation
888 SEVENTH AVE, 37TH FLOOR
X
NEW YORK, NY 10106
MCPI Holdings Ltd
C/O IQ EQ CORPORATE SERVICES
X
33, EDITH CAVELL STREET
PORT-LOUIS, O4 11324
Labvantage Solutions Technologies Ltd
C/O IQ EQ CORPORATE SERVICES
X
33, EDITH CAVELL STREET
PORT-LOUIS, O4 11324
TCG Lifesciences Ltd
C/O IQ EQ CORPORATE SERVICES
X
33, EDITH CAVELL STREET
PORT-LOUIS, O4 11324
CSL Holdings Ltd
C/O IQ EQ CORPORATE SERVICES
X
33, EDITH CAVELL STREET
PORT-LOUIS, O4 11324
CHATTERJEE PURNENDU
888 SEVENTH AVENUE, 37TH FLOOR
X
NEW YORK, NY 10106
Signatures
See Signatures included in Exhibit 99.1
10/8/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
EXHIBIT 99.1
Form 4 List of Reporting Owners and Signature Page
Name of designated filer: Chatterjee Fund Management, L.P.
