McDermott International : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Consists of 600,000 shares of common stock of the Issuer, par value $1.00 per share ("Common Stock"), held by Chatterjee Charitable Foundation ("CCF"), 3,573,300 shares of Common Stock held by MCPI Holdings Limited ("MCPI"), 7,181,042 shares of Common Stock held by Chatterjee Fund Management, L.P. ("CFM") and 6,876,900 shares of Common Stock held by Labvantage Solutions Technologies Limited ("LVST"). TCG Lifesciences Limited ("TCGLF") is filing in its capacity as the parent company of LVST and CSL Holdings Limited ("CSL") is filing in its capacity as the parent company of TCGLF. CFM is the direct parent company of CSL and MCPI.