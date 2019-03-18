McDermott International : Announces Substantial Completion of Calpine's York 2 Energy Center Combined-Cycle Power Station

HOUSTON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today it successfully achieved substantial completion at Calpine's York 2 Energy Center, a combined-cycle gas power station in Peach Bottom Township, Pennsylvania. This milestone means the plant has now been turned over to the owner to begin commercial operations.

"McDermott is pleased to announce that the York 2 Energy Center Combined-Cycle EPC power station project is substantially completed and as such Calpine has commenced commercial operations," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Thank you to the McDermott project team who has maintained the highest levels of focus, dedication and safety to achieve this milestone on this world-class power station."

York 2 Energy Center project is an 828-megawatt, dual-fueled, combined-cycle gas turbine power station owned by Calpine Mid-Merit, LLC, an affiliate of Calpine Corp.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. As used in this press release, McDermott includes McDermott International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

