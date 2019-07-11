Log in
McDermott International : Announces Successful Startup of World's Largest Catalytic Dehydrogenation Plant

07/11/2019

HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced the recent successful startup of the world's largest catalytic dehydrogenation plant, which is located at Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co., Ltd.'s site in Liaoning Province, China, and uses McDermott's Lummus CATOFIN® technology.

This single-train dehydrogenation unit uses CATOFIN catalyst and Heat Generating Material (HGM) from Lummus Technology's catalyst partner, Clariant, to process 500 KTA of propane and 800 KTA of isobutene for the production of propylene and isobutylene. In addition to the technology license, McDermott also provided the process design package, training, and technical support for this plant.

"Lummus CATOFIN technology continues to be the dehydrogenation technology of choice, continually exceeding customer expectations for overall performance," said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President of McDermott's Lummus Technology business. "This technology offers lower capital and operational costs for our customers, combined with unmatched reliability and optimization."

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,100 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry's most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector. 

About McDermott
McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Scott Lamb
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 832 513 1068
Scott.Lamb@McDermott.com

Global Media Relations
Gentry Brann
Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Administration
+1 281 870 5269
Gentry.Brann@McDermott.com

SOURCE McDermott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
