McDermott International : , Chiyoda and Zachry Group Introduce Feed Gas to Train 1 at Freeport LNG

07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) along with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, announced today that Train 1 of the Freeport LNG Liquefaction project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas, has reached the final commissioning stage. This includes the introduction of feed gas into Train 1 of the natural gas liquefaction and LNG export facility.

"We are extremely proud of the Freeport LNG project team for reaching this major milestone at this unique LNG production facility," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "First of its kind in the US, with the largest electric motor driven refrigeration compressors, the Freeport LNG facility will significantly improve the energy export capabilities we have in the U.S., and McDermott is pleased to be part of its development from the ground up. Once Train 1 is fully operational, it will have the capacity to produce more than 5 million tonnes of LNG per year." 

Zachry Group, as the joint venture lead, engaged McDermott for the Pre-FEED in 2011, followed by FEED works to support the early development stage of the project as a one-stop shop solution provider. Later Chiyoda joined the partnership and the joint team provided engineering, procurement and facility construction as well as commissioning and initial operations for the project. The project includes three pre-treatment trains, a liquefaction facility with three trains, a second loading berth and a 165,000 m3 full containment LNG storage tank.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

About Zachry Group

Zachry Group is North America's pacesetter in turnkey construction, engineering, maintenance, turnaround and fabrication services to the power, energy, chemicals, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

We work with customers to plan, build and renew their most critical facilities, so they can achieve their immediate and long-term goals, all at the highest safety standards. We operate in more than 30 offices, and our 20,000 employees work in more than 400 locations nationwide, united by a shared set of values and the desire to deliver the very best outcome for our customers. Visit www.zachrygroup.com for more information.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation, headquartered in Yokohama, Japan provides services in the fields of engineering, procurement and construction on a global basis for petroleum refineries, petrochemical complexes, other hydrocarbon or industrial plants, particularly LNG plants in the USA, South East Asia, the Oceania regions, the Middle East and Russia.

Contacts: 

Investor Relations  
Scott Lamb 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
+1 832 513 1068 
Scott.Lamb@McDermott.com 

Global Media Relations
Gentry Brann
Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Administration
+1 281 870 5269 
Gentry.Brann@McDermott.com

Local Area Media Relations: 
Kristi Krupala
Manager, North, Central and South America (NCSA) Area Communications & Marketing
+1 281 870 5447
Kkrupala2@mcdermott.com 

 

SOURCE McDermott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
