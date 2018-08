Brazil's Marfrig shares up after reports of $2.5 billion deal with Tyson

Marfrig's controlling shareholder Marcos Molina agreed on Thursday to sell its U.S. subsidiary, one of the suppliers to McDonalds Corp, for $2.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The sources asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Newspaper Valor Economico reported closure on its website earlier on Friday.

Tyson and Marfrig declined to comment.

Marfrig Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Miron told journalists on Thursday that the company "can close the deal any moment."

After rising 8 percent at the open, Marfrig shares were up 3.5 percent at 7.13 reais by late morning.

Tyson entered exclusive talks to acquire Keystone in late July.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Tatiana Bautzer