Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/17 06:30:43 pm
160.735 USD   -0.62%
05:58pBrazil's Marfrig to sell U.S. unit to Tyson for $2.5 billion, sou..
RE
08/15MCDONALD : Self-serve kiosks coming to most Pennsylvania McDonald's ..
AQ
08/15MCDONALD : The Winchester Star
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Brazil's Marfrig to sell U.S. unit to Tyson for $2.5 billion, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 05:58pm CEST
FILE PHOTO Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods has agreed to sell its U.S. subsidiary, a key McDonald's supplier, to Tyson Foods Inc for $2.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Marfrig shares rose as much as 8 percent but reversed gains and were down 7.3 percent at 6.38 reais as investors reassessed the price of the deal. Tyson rose 1.2 percent to $61.71.

In a note to clients, Itaú BBA equities team said the news is "negative for the stock," as the market hoped for a higher valuation of up to $3 billion, for chicken processor Keystone Foods. The bank kept its "underperform" rating on Marfrig.

Marfrig's controlling shareholder, Chairman Marcos Molina, who owns around 35 percent of the meatpacker, agreed on Thursday to sell Keystone, a major chicken products supplier to McDonald's Corp for $2.5 billion, according to the sources.

They asked for anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Newspaper Valor Economico reported the deal on its website earlier Friday.

Tyson and Marfrig declined to comment.

Marfrig Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Miron told journalists on Thursday that the company "can close the deal any moment."

Tyson entered exclusive talks to acquire Keystone in late July.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Susan Thomas and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS 0.00% 6.88 End-of-day quote.-6.01%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.89% 160.25 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
TYSON FOODS 1.35% 61.77 Delayed Quote.-24.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
05:58pBrazil's Marfrig to sell U.S. unit to Tyson for $2.5 billion, sources say
RE
08/16MCDONALDS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15MCDONALD : Self-serve kiosks coming to most Pennsylvania McDonald's restaurants
AQ
08/15MCDONALD : The Winchester Star
AQ
08/15MCDONALD : and Franchisees Investing Billions across the Country to Modernize Lo..
AQ
08/15MCDONALD : plans major updates to its Midlands stores with new designs, technolo..
AQ
08/15MCDONALD : spending $126 million on Washington restaurant upgrades
AQ
08/15TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : McDonald’s and Macy’s
AC
08/15MCDONALD : Introducing New Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders
PU
08/15MCDONALD : Otlob launch its own delivery service, contracts with McDonalds
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15'SAFER' DIVIDEND DOW DOGS : Caterpillar, DowDupont; Chevron, Boeing, & Intel, Ca.. 
08/15More Dow Gains Ahead For Caterpillar, DowDuPont, Goldman, Chevron, And Boeing.. 
08/14McDonald's makes modernization push in Washington 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
08/10Should We Be Concerned About McDonald's Decelerating Comparable Sales? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 053 M
EBIT 2018 9 075 M
Net income 2018 5 942 M
Debt 2018 28 518 M
Yield 2018 2,54%
P/E ratio 2018 21,42
P/E ratio 2019 19,71
EV / Sales 2018 7,25x
EV / Sales 2019 7,41x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.11%124 594
YUM BRANDS3.17%26 369
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL73.93%13 716
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-11.72%13 115
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.52.27%12 039
WENDYS CO11.45%4 268
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.