McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
News 
Chipotle plans on hiring 10,000 workers to support drive-thru expansion

07/15/2020 | 09:17am EDT
The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire as many as 10,000 employees over the next few months to help support the expansion of drive-thru lanes at its restaurants.

The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed dining-in at restaurants across the United States, resulting in a surge in online orders. Chipotle intends to cater to this demand by speeding up plans to add drive-thru lanes at its outlets.

The company said 60% of its new restaurants will feature a drive-thru, or "Chipotlane", where customers can pick-up orders without leaving their cars.

The burrito chain's online sales jumped 80% in the first quarter and demand on the company's app is not expected to fall any time soon, as virus cases spike in many Southern and Western states.

California, Chipotle's biggest market, rolled back reopening plans on Monday and banned indoor restaurant dining.

Chipotle's hiring blitz comes as the U.S. unemployment rate hovers in double digits, with data last week showing 32.9 million people collected unemployment checks in the third week of June.

Other restaurant chains such Domino's Pizza Inc and McDonald's Corp have also said they would hire thousands more workers.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 429 M - -
Net income 2020 4 274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 208,13 $
Last Close Price 190,72 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.42%141 811
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.31.77%30 764
YUM BRANDS-13.20%26 541
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.5.31%19 032
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.81%16 689
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.36.94%15 737
