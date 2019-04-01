Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:27pm EDT
Impossible Foods Chief Executive Pat Brown poses in front of a flame broiler cooking its plant-based patties at a facility in Redwood City

(Reuters) - Vegetarian burgers may finally be getting the recognition they need to go mainstream. On Monday Burger King and Silicon Valley startup Impossible Foods announced the rollout of the Impossible Whopper in 59 stores in and around St. Louis, Missouri.

To mark the launch on April Fool’s day, the burger giant released a hidden-camera-style promo video showing the serving of plant-based Whoppers instead of meat to customers who marvel that they cannot tell the difference.

"We wanted to make sure we had something that lived up to the expectations of the Whopper," said Burger King's North America president, Christopher Finazzo. "We've done sort of a blind taste test with our franchisees, with people in the office, with my partners on the executive team, and virtually nobody can tell the difference."

The Impossible Whopper comes at an extra cost - about a dollar more than the beef patty Whopper. But Finazzo said research shows consumers are willing to pay more for the plant-based burger.

Plant-based meat substitutes have been gaining popularity as more attention is focussed on the environmental hazards of industrial ranching. Finazzo said his research shows customers mainly like it for the health benefits. The Impossible Burger patty has zero cholesterol.

Impossible Foods, based in Redwood City, California, launched its first faux meat patty over two years ago. A genetically modified yeast creates the key ingredient, called heme, which makes the patties appear to bleed and taste like real meat.

Burger King is not the first to serve up a no-meat burger. Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat in early January announced it was rolling out its plant-based burger at fast-food chain Carl's Jr. Beyond Meat counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as investors. It filed for an initial public offering in November.

Finazzo said Burger King also researched Beyond Meat, but decided that Impossible Food's, which also counts Gates as an investor, offering was a better fit. "Around the taste, around the brand recognition, around the price, all those things were important factors in choosing Impossible," he said.

Impossible Foods tailored a patty specifically for the Whopper, Chief Executive Pat Brown said. 

“We're now in well over 6,000 restaurants. If the Burger King launch is as successful as I expect it to be, and we go nationwide, that will add more than 7,000 restaurants that serve the Impossible Burger,” Brown said.

Impossible also counts Google Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Horizons Venture Singapore-based investment firm Temasek and U.S. chicken processor Tyson Foods Inc among its investors. It's been making inroads in Asia with the Impossible Burger as well.

Last year total U.S. retail sales of plant-based meat substitutes grew over 23 percent to exceed $760 million, according to Nielsen sales data analyzed by The Good Food Institute, a non-profit promoting plant-based alternatives to animal products.

Burger King rivals, food conglomerates and meat packers are cooking up more plant-based burgers. McDonald’s Corp., the world's biggest fast-food chain, sells soy-based burgers in Finland and Sweden.

Nestle S.A. is planning to debut its “Incredible Burger” soon in Europe. Unilever Plc late last year announced its acquisition of The Vegetarian Butcher to build out its plant-based portfolio.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler and Susan Thomas)

By Jane Lanhee Lee

Stocks treated in this article : McDonald's Corporation, Unilever (NL), Nestlé, Unilever
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -0.74% 188.43 Delayed Quote.6.94%
NESTLÉ -0.28% 94.63 Delayed Quote.18.92%
UNILEVER -0.91% 4355 Delayed Quote.6.97%
UNILEVER (NL) -0.46% 51.54 Delayed Quote.9.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
01:27p'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
RE
03/29BLACK AND POSITIVELY GOLDEN : Launching Our Largest African American-Focused Cam..
PU
03/29PAPA JOHN 'L : Appoints karlin linhardt as global chief marketing officer
AQ
03/27LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/27MCDONALD : Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities®
PU
03/26MCDONALD : to acquire Israeli start-up Dynamic yield for $300 million
AQ
03/26MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
DJ
03/25MCDONALD : to buy Israel's Dynamic Yield
RE
03/25MCDONALD : Buys Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield -- Update
DJ
03/25MCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's to Acquire Dynamic Yield, Will Use Decision ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 853 M
EBIT 2019 9 277 M
Net income 2019 6 158 M
Debt 2019 32 700 M
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 23,41
P/E ratio 2020 21,63
EV / Sales 2019 8,54x
EV / Sales 2020 8,50x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION6.94%145 334
YUM BRANDS8.58%30 583
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC21.90%30 209
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.64.50%19 647
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC33.94%16 584
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.4.08%10 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About