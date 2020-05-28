Justice Department Investigates George Floyd Death -- 5th Update

By Erin Ailworth, Ben Kesling and Sadie Gurman

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Justice Department said Thursday that it had made the investigation into George Floyd's death a priority, assigning experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators to the case.

The announcement by the DOJ followed more clashes last night between police and demonstrators over the death of Mr. Floyd, a black man, who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Minneapolis police officers broke federal law, which will include an examination of whether they willfully violated Mr. Floyd's constitutional rights. Authorities will seek charges if they find sufficient evidence of a crime, the department said.

Officials described the investigation as comprehensive and robust.

"The Department of Justice asks for cooperation from all witnesses who believe they have relevant information and urges calm as investigators methodically continue to gather facts," the department said in a statement issued by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and the Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge, Rainer Drolshagen.

It was a notably strong statement from the Justice Department, which often takes a more muted tone in describing continuing investigations.

Firefighters on Thursday morning sprayed down a flaming roof of a business as residents took morning walks over broken glass to survey damage including a McDonald's, recognizable only by its salvaged drive-through menu, and a looted Auto Zone, with a handmade sign on the smashed front door that said: "Free shit for everybody!"

Wednesday night in Los Angeles, demonstrators marched on a freeway and at least one protester could be seen in video, verified by Storyful, being injured after falling off a moving police car. Protests also took place in Memphis, Tenn.

Protesters gathered for a second night Wednesday evening outside the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct. Police stood atop the precinct, intermittently firing smoke, gas and other projectiles in an attempt to disperse the group.

Some protesters began looting a Target and Cub Food supermarket, setting fire to an Auto Zone and smashing the windows of other nearby businesses.

"The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. "For everyone's safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene."

Residents of Hiawatha Commons, an apartment building on the edge of the shopping plaza that included the looted Target, watched the destruction from their windows and cars.

One resident said she had been sitting in her car since before sunset, just in case she needed to leave quickly.

"We're afraid to go to bed," the woman said. "I've never seen this."

In Facebook video that emerged Tuesday, Mr. Floyd can be seen being pinned to the ground by the officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, who has his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck. Other footage later emerged showing two other officers sitting on Mr. Floyd's body. Mr. Floyd is heard pleading that he can't breathe, and eventually loses consciousness. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

Minneapolis police said they arrested Mr. Floyd for using a counterfeit bill, and that he resisted arrest. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Mr. Floyd's family, said the man never resisted arrest and shouldn't have been treated so violently.

The four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday morning, and federal and state authorities have announced investigations. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges to be brought against Mr. Chauvin, but didn't say which charges should be sought.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a radio interview Thursday that it would be a shame if "the top count was negligent homicide." He also warned of the dangers of an aggressive charge not supported by facts that could lead to a not-guilty verdict.

The charging decision rests with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Minneapolis police and Mr. Freeman's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

National police organizations have condemned Mr. Chauvin's actions, and President Trump tweeted his support for the Floyd family.

Police were staged early Thursday in riot gear with helmets as protesters gathered, including a man with a bullhorn who chanted and yelled.

"This is sad, really, really sad," said Teresa White, 61 years old, a neighborhood resident who stood near the Target store with her sister and surveyed the damage. "How much more are they going to do to our neighborhood and leave? They don't even live here."

