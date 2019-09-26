Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/25 06:30:00 pm
212.63 USD   +0.29%
06:31aMCDONALD : to Test Plant-Based Burger With Beyond Meat Patties in Canada
DJ
06:13aLEARNING MODE : Why We're Testing the P.L.T.
PU
06:01aMCDONALD : Tests New Plant-Based Burger in Canada
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Learning Mode: Why We're Testing the P.L.T.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:13am EDT
Learning Mode: Why We're Testing the P.L.T. 
September 26, 2019

By Ann Wahlgren, McDonald's VP of Global Menu Strategy 

By now you've probably heard that McDonald's will be testing a plant-based burger for a limited time, in select restaurants in Southwestern Ontario, Canada, starting September 30.  

We're always listening to our customers and we're always innovating. It's my team's lucky job to keep a close watch on food trends in the marketplace and understand what consumers look for when they eat out - whether it be for new flavors, convenience or value.  

As customer interest in plant-based options accelerated rapidly, our curiosity piqued, too. We've kept an eye on this emerging trend and now we're ready to learn more by running a test in one of our markets. 

For this test, our culinary team created a recipe for a juicy, plant-based burger unique to McDonald's. The new P.L.T. (which stands for Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.) is delicious and craveable, like the rest of our menu. It starts with a plant-based patty, made by McDonald's, for McDonald's with Beyond Meat®, and it's dressed with great-tasting classic toppings and served on a warm, toasted bun. We think customers will love it and we're excited to learn as much as we can from this global test. 

Why just a small test? We're in learning mode, so testing is a major part of how we develop our menu. It's how we look- before we leap.

Offering the new P.L.T. in 28 locations in Southwestern Ontario for 12 weeks will give McDonald's an opportunity to hear feedback from customers, as well as from crew and franchisees. It's a chance to test new products in a handful of restaurants, and will inform our future plans for introducing plant-based options around the world. 

We have a history of innovation and bringing new tastes to our customers, but we never lose sight of our core business and staying laser-focused on running great restaurants. Day in and day out, we're committed to serving up the delicious food our customers know and love, at the value and speed they expect, in a way that only McDonald's can deliver.   

Ann Wahlgren, a veteran McDonald's employee of 15 years, is VP of Global Menu Strategy. 

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
06:31aMCDONALD : to Test Plant-Based Burger With Beyond Meat Patties in Canada
DJ
06:13aLEARNING MODE : Why We're Testing the P.L.T.
PU
06:01aMCDONALD : Tests New Plant-Based Burger in Canada
AQ
09/25MCDONALD : to Acquire Apprente, An Early Stage Leader in Voice Technology; Move ..
AQ
09/25MCDONALD : enlists Alexa and Google to help with its hiring
AQ
09/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mixed; Investors Play Defense After Eurozone Da..
DJ
09/23MCDONALD : We are investing in the future of McDonald's through the agreement to..
AQ
09/20MCDONALD : Current report filing
PU
09/20MCDONALDS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/19MCDONALD : Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend By 8%
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 108 M
EBIT 2019 9 240 M
Net income 2019 6 119 M
Debt 2019 32 944 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 9,21x
EV / Sales2020 9,04x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 232,66  $
Last Close Price 212,63  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.74%161 481
YUM BRANDS22.11%33 931
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.89.73%22 711
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC36.94%18 360
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC35.40%17 108
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-2.64%9 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group