Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MCDONALD'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of McDonald's Corporation - MCD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On May 21, 2019, news sources reported the filing of 23 gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment complaints against the Company by employees, including allegations of groping, indecent exposure, sexual propositions, and lewd comments, as well as retaliatory actions taken against those who reported the behavior. The Company has reportedly had more than 50 similar complaints filed against it in the last three years.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether the officers and/or directors of McDonald's breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of McDonald's shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mcd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-mcdonalds-corporation---mcd-300864105.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
06/07MCDONALD'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
06/07MCDONALD : Panavision Partners With ComQi To Take Its Central American Sign Busi..
AQ
06/06MCDONALD : Fast food in fight to win over locals
AQ
06/05MCDONALD : Leftist prof. praises McDonald's for not opening in settlements
AQ
06/05MCDONALD : Protests against McDonald's refusal to open in Israeli settlements
AQ
06/04MCDONALD : 'Ban McDonald's from airport because it boycotts Judea, Samaria'
AQ
06/03MCDONALD : Samarian Regional Council opposes McDonald's tender at Ben-Gurion
AQ
05/31MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/30PATRICK THOMAS : McDonald's Shareholders Approve Plan to Shrink Board Size Range
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About