MCDONALD'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of McDonald's Corporation - MCD

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into McDonald’s Corporation
(NYSE: MCD).
On May 21, 2019, news sources reported the filing of 23 gender-based
discrimination and sexual harassment complaints against the Company by
employees, including allegations of groping, indecent exposure, sexual
propositions, and lewd comments, as well as retaliatory actions taken
against those who reported the behavior. The Company has reportedly had
more than 50 similar complaints filed against it in the last three years.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether the officers and/or directors
of McDonald’s breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of McDonald’s shares and would like to
discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis
Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mcd/
to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
