Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MCDONALD'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of McDonald's Corporation - MCD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

On May 21, 2019, news sources reported the filing of 23 gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment complaints against the Company by employees, including allegations of groping, indecent exposure, sexual propositions, and lewd comments, as well as retaliatory actions taken against those who reported the behavior. The Company has reportedly had more than 50 similar complaints filed against it in the last three years.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether the officers and/or directors of McDonald’s breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of McDonald’s shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mcd/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
10:51pMCDONALD'S INVESTIGATION INITIATED B : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/23MCDONALD : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/23MCDONALD : Workers Strike to Protest Pay and Harassment Complaints--Update
DJ
05/23MCDONALD : Julian Castro joins McDonald's strikers in North Carolina
AQ
05/23MCDONALD : Workers Strike to Protest Pay and Harassment Complaints
DJ
05/22MCDONALD : faces sex harassment allegations for 20 US locations
AQ
05/21MCDONALD : says it's offering training to combat harassment
AQ
05/21MCDONALD : faces 25 new sexual harassment complaints from workers
RE
05/16MCDONALD : Evolving our Iconic Happy Meal
PU
05/15ARCOS DORADOS : Struggles With Weaker Currencies In Brazil And Argetina
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21 012 M
EBIT 2019 9 224 M
Net income 2019 6 108 M
Debt 2019 32 369 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 24,86
P/E ratio 2020 22,95
EV / Sales 2019 8,80x
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 215 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.05%152 584
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC29.64%31 657
YUM BRANDS10.38%31 023
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.54.50%18 488
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC17.60%15 126
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.15.05%11 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About