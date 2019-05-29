Log in
McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
McDonald : 3 reasons why the new Times Square restaurant should matter to YOU – directly from Chris K.

05/29/2019

We recently completed a massive renovation of our McDonald's flagship Times Square restaurant - and the result has brand-wide importance. Read on to see why Chris K., President of the U.S., believes this reno has implications far beyond the Big Apple.

  1. 'This renovation is about making a brand statement on the biggest stage in the world.

We're showing off what McDonald's can do… in the center of New York City. While the flagship showcases the ultimate McDonald's experience, we've been delivering new levels of convenience, personalization and service throughout the U.S. since 2016. So whether you're in Louisiana, California or Chicago, you can feel this same brand experience. Odds are, you're going to be able to have this experience again in the future, where ever else you may be.'

  1. 'It's another step in changing customer perception… which puts us on the path to retain, regain and convert.

EOTF and the modernization of our restaurants is all a part of our plan to change customer perceptions. We're making this change on a scale that only we can… and it's going to inform the way customers feel when they see a McDonald's. This is important because it gives us the power to regain and convert customers - our ultimate goal.'

  1. 'It elevates our food in a priceless way.

Our Hot-Off-the-Grill Fresh Beef Burgers are world-class. Our commitment to cage-free, fresh-cracked eggs is changing the future of QSR for the better. Our fries are World Famous. In other words, McDonald's food is world-class. With this restaurant renovation, our food is positioned in the center of the cultural hotbed that is New York City - in a beautifully designed space that can be replicated across the US. It's the ultimate product placement and the effect is sure to be felt across the country.'

At the end of the day, this restaurant renovation is the physical and symbolic embodiment of Bigger, Bolder Vision 2020 coming together. And that's something we can all celebrate.

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:18:05 UTC
