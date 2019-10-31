Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : 6 reasons eating a Happy Meal® will make you smile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:32pm EDT
6 reasons eating a Happy Meal® will make you smile
October 31, 2019

Some of them might surprise you… in a really good way.

As we celebrate 40 years of Happy Meal, we are looking at all the ways this beloved icon has provided feel-good moments for families around the globe. Read on to learn more about how this little red box has been bringing smiles to customers since 1979.

1. We're offering balanced, wholesome options in our Happy Meals.

In the U.S., we offer apple slices or Yoplait® Go-GURT® Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt in every Happy Meal and milk, juice drink or bottled water as beverage options. You also won't be seeing soda as a Happy Meal drink option on our menu board these days. We're committed to offering balanced options to our youngest guests.

2. We're helping kids foster a love of reading with our Happy Meal Readers.

By the end of 2019, McDonald's will have put 540 Million Happy Meal Readers into the hands of children and their families. That's pretty amazing. And we have no plans to stop any time soon. Here's to building a love of reading from an early age.

3. Every time you buy a Happy Meal in participating countries, one penny goes to RMHC.

That may seem like a small amount, but when you're operating at McDonald's scale, that adds up quick. Globally, over $100 million has been raised through Happy Meal donations since 2004. That translates to 1.25 million nights at Ronald McDonald House Charities donated to families in need.

4. We've removed ALL artificial preservatives from our McNuggets and burgers (minus the pickle).

Back in 2016, we announced that our iconic Chicken McNuggets do not have any artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. We didn't stop there. In September 2018, we announced another key milestone in our food journey: all McDonald's classic burgers* have no artificial preservatives, flavors or added colors from artificial sources, except for the pickle. Our pickle contains an artificial preservative, so skip it if you like.

5. A new chocolate milk will be introduced to U.S. restaurants.

Beginning in January 2020, McDonald's USA will introduce a reduced-sugar low-fat chocolate milk to restaurants.  Chocolate milk has been a longtime customer favorite, so we're excited to introduce this new recipe, which has 25% less sugar than the previous one served at McDonald's.  

6. Beginning November 7 at participating McDonald's, you'll be able to rediscover some of your favorite toys.

Remember the feeling of excitement and anticipation you felt as a kid opening your Happy Meal? Well, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, we're unlocking that magic with the limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal, featuring some of world's all-time favorite toys from the past four decades. Beginning November 7 in over 90 countries around the world, you can head to restaurants to find out which throwback toy you will get and relive the magic opening a Happy Meal!

* The classic burgers include the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Big Mac. National sandwiches only. Excludes local and limited time sandwiches.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:31:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
06:32pMCDONALD : 6 reasons eating a Happy Meal® will make you smile
PU
06:32pMCDONALD : The Happy Meal is turning 40 and we're celebrating in a big way
PU
06:17pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleThey're Back! McDonald's Introduces the Limited-Edition..
PU
06:07pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleThey're Back! McDonald's Introduces the Limited-Edition..
PU
10/30MCDONALD : plans to raise turnover in Latvia this year
AQ
10/30MCDONALD : plans to invest EUR 5.2 million in development in Latvia in coming th..
AQ
10/29MCDONALD : McDelivery with Uber Eats® Takes the Scare Out of Halloween Dinnertim..
PU
10/23McDonald's Falls Short on Profit -- WSJ
DJ
10/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip On Renewed Geopolitical Uncertainty
DJ
10/22MCDONALD : Falls Short on Profit -- 4th Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 020 M
EBIT 2019 9 069 M
Net income 2019 5 953 M
Debt 2019 33 219 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 8,69x
EV / Sales2020 8,51x
Capitalization 149 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 226,17  $
Last Close Price 196,70  $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION10.88%149 527
YUM BRANDS19.36%31 312
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.79.61%21 556
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.25.24%19 526
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.31.29%16 588
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.9.24%11 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group