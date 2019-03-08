McDonald : A Better Version of Herself

Maria Contreras is a crew member at a McDonald's in Chicago.

Maria Contreras, 18, has a lot to be proud of. She completed her GED after dropping out of high school; she's the first in her family to attend college; and she's training to be a crew trainer at a job she loves-McDonald's.

'I can honestly say I love my job,' says Maria, who lives in Chicago. 'It's helped me grow a lot as a person and I plan to stay here for as long as I can.'

Maria's journey with McDonald's began earlier with Youth Opportunity, a pre-employment job-readiness and soft skills training program. She was struggling with personal issues when she heard about the program.

'It inspired me because I knew that I wanted to become a better version of myself.'

While participating in Youth Opportunity, Maria toured a McDonald's restaurant and learned about Archways to Opportunity, McDonald's comprehensive education program for employees, including college tuition assistance that she is taking advantage of.

She applied for a crew job on the spot and was invited to interview.

'I remember when I came here dressed up, trying to make a good impression on my manager,' Maria says. 'I got really happy because it was going to be my first job. I saw that as an opportunity as a person and to help out my mom.'

She is now in her first year of college and majoring in dental hygiene. Her long-term goal is to become a dentist.

'If I wasn't at McDonald's I wouldn't have had that opportunity to grow and study what I want to study,' she says.

Maria adds that she's a more social, outgoing person as a result of her job at McDonald's and the community she's found there among her co-workers and manager.

'I feel really supported,' she says. 'I feel proud of myself because now as a young woman I get to inspire other young women to continue and better themselves.'