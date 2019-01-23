Log in
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
McDonald : Because There's No Such Thing as Too Much Bacon, Get FREE Bacon with Anything on the Menu at McDonald's First-Ever Bacon Hour

01/23/2019

A Whole Hour to Get Bacon with Anything on the Menu—That’s Right—ANYTHING. One Day, One Hour Only, in Celebration of Bacon’s Arrival to Three Menu Classics

In celebration of bacon’s limited time arrival to the Classics – the Big Mac® Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder®* Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries – McDonald’s is makin’ bacon dreams come true by giving fans even more … you guessed it…bacon! On January 29, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. local time, McDonald’s is hosting a first-of-its-kind, nationwide bacon bash called Bacon Hour. For 60 minutes, customers will be able to get thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon with anything on the menu, at no additional cost. And is there anything better than free bacon? (Spoiler alert – there isn’t).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005222/en/

As if bacon on our three Classics wasn’t enough, now the whole McDonald’s menu is ready to be bacon’ized. Customers will be given two half pieces of bacon on the side with any purchase and can add it to whatever item they wish. It’s an ode to bacon. Filet-O-Fish® with bacon. Even a Hot Fudge Sundae with bacon. You name it…with bacon.

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

And with all this bacon, it begs the question: is bacon the best thing to happen to the classic Big Mac, fresh beef** Quarter Pounder and World Famous Fries® or are our Classics the best thing to ever happen to bacon? Let the debate begin.

But there’s no debating that McDonald’s food keeps getting more craveable and delicious - from fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, café-quality espresso beverages like the McCafé Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano, and not to mention the Classics with Bacon earlier this month.

For additional information, images and video assets please visit the McDonald’s Online Newsroom: https://news.mcdonalds.com.

*Weight before cooking 4oz.
**Available at most restaurants in contiguous U.S. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories.
***Limit one side of bacon per person with any order.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.


© Business Wire 2019
