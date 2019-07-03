Log in
McDonald : Canada to Serve Coffee That Meets Ethical-Sourcing Standards

07/03/2019 | 07:13am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

McDonald's Canada said Wednesday it would commit to ethically sourcing coffee beans for its McCafe coffee using strict environmental and social standards in an effort to incorporate more sustainability in its supply chain.

The fast-food chain said it has partnered with the Rainforest Alliance, a conservation nonprofit, to ensure that all of the coffee that is grown and harvested for the company uses standards that preserve rainforests, conserve wildlife and support local communities in global coffee-growing regions.

The Rainforest Alliance audits farms and farmers to ensure that they uphold certain environmental, social and economic criteria. McDonald's Canada said that the Rainforest Alliance certification would be displayed on all of its hot-beverage coffee cups.

McDonald's Canada said it would continue trying several environmentally-friendly initiatives in Canada, including a "Green Concept" restaurant at two locations. The company said last month the stores would test new packaging and recycling options.

McDonald's Canada has 1,400 restaurant locations in Canada.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.59% 209.58 Delayed Quote.16.18%
