Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 07:14:33 pm
162.96 USD   -0.09%
06:42pMCDONALD : Celebrating Latin Music at Premios Juventud
PU
06:26pMCDONALD : bathrooms dominate August 2018 headlines
AQ
08/29MCDONALD : Meet the 2018 HACER Scholarship Recipients
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

McDonald : Celebrating Latin Music at Premios Juventud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

Every year, Premios Juventud celebrates the best in Latin music with a star-studded awards show featuring the best new artists, hottest summer tracks and biggest performances. This year, the awards show took place on July 22 in Miami. As an official sponsor, McDonald's created a series of unique engagement opportunities, giving our customers and music fans new ways to interact with the brand and join the conversation in regards our participation at Premios Juventud.

The week of the awards show, McDonald's generated excitement for the awards show and our newest McCafé product, Cold Brew Frozen Coffee, with beauty and lifestyle vlogger Alejandra Ayala and comedic influencer Oscar Miranda, inviting followers to join them throughout the weekend as they journeyed to Premios Juventud to join McDonald's onsite at the show.

On Saturday, July 21, the McDonald's kicked off the weekend celebration with Alejandra, Oscar, local bloggers Mariela Bagnato, Explora Miami, The Fashion Buffet, Hispanic media and Latin music fans at the McDonald's Summer Splash day party in Miami. Summer Splash featured live entertainment, including a unique photo experience with a custom mural, a McCafé ice bar and sampling of McDonald's menu items including McCafé Cold Brew Frozen Coffee, World Famous Fries and Chicken McNuggets.

The event ended with a private performance from Premios Juventud nominated artist, Justin Quiles.

Not only did Quiles give a one-of-a-kind performance giving the audience a preview of what was to come during the show, he continued to create awareness for McDonald's involvement in the awards show through fun social posts and interviews with Hispanic media outlets.

While the awards show is a tribute to Latin music artists, it is also celebration of today's youth. During the broadcast, McDonald's honored two of the McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship recipients with a custom video message that not only shared their remarkable stories but gave viewers the opportunity to learn more about the scholarship.

Be sure to follow @Meencanta and McDonalds.com/McDonaldsLatino for more updates on how we continue to create feel-good moments for our Hispanic customers.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 16:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
06:42pMCDONALD : Celebrating Latin Music at Premios Juventud
PU
06:26pMCDONALD : bathrooms dominate August 2018 headlines
AQ
08/29MCDONALD : Meet the 2018 HACER Scholarship Recipients
PU
08/29TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : McDonald's and Chipotle Mexican Grill
AC
08/29MCDONALD : IFA Files Amicus Brief Supporting Mcdonald's in NLRB Recusal Charges
AQ
08/29Restaurant operator Yum China rejects $17.6 billion Hillhouse-led offer - sou..
RE
08/29RESTAURANT OPERATOR YUM CHINA REJECT : sources
RE
08/28THE COWBOY TRAIL : Tip o' the Caps, and Mel - Oh Mel!
AQ
08/28MCDONALD : Local McDonald's restaurant will include ordering kiosks
AQ
08/26MCDONALD : Otlob launches its own delivery service for more than 1,500 restauran..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:24aHow To Retire At 63 With A Measly Half-Million 
08/29FDA supports exempting coffee from CA cancer warning law 
08/2830 Stock Portfolio Summer Review 
08/28DSM, Protecting Life And Our Planet 
08/27My Top 10 Stocks For The Next 10 Years 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 050 M
EBIT 2018 9 075 M
Net income 2018 5 937 M
Debt 2018 28 518 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 21,61
P/E ratio 2019 19,88
EV / Sales 2018 7,31x
EV / Sales 2019 7,48x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.09%125 400
YUM BRANDS5.37%27 093
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-1.97%13 755
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL68.72%13 738
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.59.10%12 538
WENDYS CO8.22%4 223
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.