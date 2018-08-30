McDonald : Celebrating Latin Music at Premios Juventud

Every year, Premios Juventud celebrates the best in Latin music with a star-studded awards show featuring the best new artists, hottest summer tracks and biggest performances. This year, the awards show took place on July 22 in Miami. As an official sponsor, McDonald's created a series of unique engagement opportunities, giving our customers and music fans new ways to interact with the brand and join the conversation in regards our participation at Premios Juventud.

The week of the awards show, McDonald's generated excitement for the awards show and our newest McCafé product, Cold Brew Frozen Coffee, with beauty and lifestyle vlogger Alejandra Ayala and comedic influencer Oscar Miranda, inviting followers to join them throughout the weekend as they journeyed to Premios Juventud to join McDonald's onsite at the show.

On Saturday, July 21, the McDonald's kicked off the weekend celebration with Alejandra, Oscar, local bloggers Mariela Bagnato, Explora Miami, The Fashion Buffet, Hispanic media and Latin music fans at the McDonald's Summer Splash day party in Miami. Summer Splash featured live entertainment, including a unique photo experience with a custom mural, a McCafé ice bar and sampling of McDonald's menu items including McCafé Cold Brew Frozen Coffee, World Famous Fries and Chicken McNuggets.

The event ended with a private performance from Premios Juventud nominated artist, Justin Quiles.

Not only did Quiles give a one-of-a-kind performance giving the audience a preview of what was to come during the show, he continued to create awareness for McDonald's involvement in the awards show through fun social posts and interviews with Hispanic media outlets.

While the awards show is a tribute to Latin music artists, it is also celebration of today's youth. During the broadcast, McDonald's honored two of the McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship recipients with a custom video message that not only shared their remarkable stories but gave viewers the opportunity to learn more about the scholarship.

Be sure to follow @Meencanta and McDonalds.com/McDonaldsLatino for more updates on how we continue to create feel-good moments for our Hispanic customers.