News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Chicago Franchisees Raise More Than $1 Million For RMHC

02/06/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Franchisees Come Together To 'Rock The House' for Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana

When a talented musician and DJ come up with an idea, good things happen … to the tune of more than $1 million, benefitting a variety of programs run by Ronald McDonald Houses of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana (RMHC-CNI) to help keep families together when they need each other most.

Nearly 10 years ago, Chicagoland McDonald's Owner/Operators Nick Karavites and John De Carrier decided to use their musical talents to create 'Rock the House' - a night of music, dancing and fundraising to support RMHC-CNI. During the duo's most recent event held on November 9, 2018, Karavites and his band kicked the night off playing hits from the Rolling Stones, to Prince and more. McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook even took to the mic to sing Oasis anthem 'Wonderwall.' De Carrier then took over the turn tables and kept attendees dancing throughout the night. The evening raised more than $100,000, generating more than $1 million over the course of the past eight events for the Charity.

'We are grateful to have McDonald's owner/operators like John and Nick share their talents to raise funds for our local RMHC Chapter here in Chicago,' says Holly Buckendahl, Chief Executive Officer, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana. 'They are selfless with their time in helping us keep families together with their hospitalized child during times of medical crisis.'

RMHC-CNI manages five Ronald McDonald House® programs, three Ronald McDonald Family Room programs and two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Local franchisees support their local RMHC Chapters by serving on the Board of Directors, hosting fundraising events throughout the year, donating food for the Meals from the Heart program to provide lunch and dinner to families without the worry or time to prepare a meal while their child is in the hospital, and much more.

McDonald's and its independent franchisees have helped support RMHC Chapter programs around the world for 45 years by facilitating fundraising in restaurants, donating expertise and resources and volunteering with local chapters. Throughout the year, McDonald's customers can find RMHC Donation Boxes at the front counter and in drive-thrus at participating restaurants. No donation is too small, and every contribution makes a difference. From 2010-2017, McDonald's USA's support of RMHC through penny per Happy Meal donations, the national fundraiser, and restaurant Donation Boxes have raised $298 million in contributions to the charity.

RMHC is McDonald's charity of choice. Together, with customers, we are making a difference for the families we serve in our communities to give them what they need most: each other.

People can donate to RMHC online by visiting rmhc.org/donate.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:09:06 UTC
