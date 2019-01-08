McDonald : English Under the Arches Graduates Shine in Tennessee

McDonald's owners/operators, Ted and Astrid Lyon of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association, celebrated eleven McDonald's restaurant employees at an English Under the Arches graduation on November 5, 2018.

During the ceremony, Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown and two state representatives, Terri Weaver and William Lamberth, shared remarks and congratulated the students' success. State Senator Ferrell Haile commended the students for their dedication and delivered individual proclamations. After they were presented with the English Under the Arches certificate, graduate Julietta Murillo spoke on behalf of the class, proudly sharing her story while leveraging her new English-speaking skills.

'We are an example of building a career, but for a first job, you can learn a lot,' said Ted and Astrid Lyon. 'We are so proud to celebrate their accomplishments.' The students completed the rigorous 22-week program with the help of their instructor, Dan Connor, a former McDonald's franchisee and ESL instructor.

The English Under the Arches curriculum is part of McDonald's Archways to Opportunity education program, which helps restaurant employees obtain a high school diploma, learn English as a second language and receive tuition assistance for college credits.