McDonald : Finishes the Summer Strong at Made In America Festival

09/06/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

Made In America is a popular two-day music festival located in the heart of downtown Philadelphia. Founded in 2012 by infamous hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, the event continues to celebrate the new American spirit and promotes unity through culture and music over Labor Day weekend. Peppered with some of music's heavy hitters, the star-studded event attracted approximately 100K+ attendees.

As a sponsor of the 2018 festival, McDonald's engaged music lovers and media by providing them with irresistibly delicious food and feel-good experiences in our backstage branded VIP Artist Deck and consumer-facing McRig activation located near the mainstage.

Festival insiders enjoyed an exclusive preview of the new Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders at the VIP Artist Deck. Many were seen taking selfies in front of the McDonald's commissioned one-of-a-kind mural by world renowned visual artist, Timothy Goodman.

Popular entertainment influencer Nick Cannon was spotted hanging out at in the Artist Deck and made a surprise appearance at the McRig, engaging our crew and crowd. Celebrity couples Terrence J and Jasmine Sanders, along with Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana, showed their 'sweet and spicy' side in our branded spaces as well.

In addition to introducing the new menu item at Made In America, McDonald's extended support to the original Ronald McDonald House, founded in Philadelphia, by donating $5,000 to the local Chapter and encouraging festivalgoers to post on social media to help support our mission partner.

To plus-up awareness of the local Ronald McDonald House Chapter, representatives from select media outlets were given an exclusive tour of the original House and bravely took on the #CoachesChallenge, which was created by Philadelphia Eagles head coach to support the House's capital campaign. The media, alongside agency partners and U.S. Communications PR & Brand Engagement Manager, Steven Hunter, each ate a spoonful of ice cream topped with ketchup to help raise awareness and funds for the cause. Click here for more info on the Coaches' Challenge.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 18:11:01 UTC
