McDonald : Fires CEO Steve Easterbrook Over Relationship With Employee

McDonald's Corp. said it had fired Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook because of his consensual relationship with an employee, injecting upheaval into a company struggling to rejuvenate sales at its U.S. restaurants.

The burger giant said Sunday that its board voted Friday to terminate Mr. Easterbrook after investigating his relationship with the unnamed employee. Mr. Easterbrook resigned from McDonald's board as well. He said in an email to McDonald's employees on Sunday that he had violated company policy on personal conduct.

"This was a mistake," Mr. Easterbrook said in the email. "Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on."

The company wouldn't provide more details on the relationship. McDonald's said Mr. Easterbrook would be replaced immediately by USA President Chris Kempczinski, 51.

Mr. Easterbrook, 52 years old, has been chief executive since March 2015. During his tenure, the company's shares nearly doubled in value but traffic to U.S. restaurants continues to stagnate. McDonald's is reckoning with challenges reverberating throughout the food industry from meat producers to supermarkets as consumers switch to products that they see as more healthful and big companies sacrifice profit for technological upgrades and delivery.

McDonald's has invested in updating its sandwiches and renovating its restaurants to keep up with those changes, but paid a price in profits. And U.S. franchisees have balked at mandated investments in digital-ordering kiosks and new menu items like fresh-beef burgers. Franchisees started an independent association last year to push back against some of Mr. Easterbrook's changes.

Mr. Easterbrook said earlier this year that he and other top executives, including Mr. Kempczinski, had been talking to franchisees in light of their concerns, and had pushed back the timeline for owners making some capital investments as a result.

"Wouldn't life be great if everyone was happy? Of course," Mr. Easterbrook told investors. "Am I fundamentally concerned that it will derail us from the shared vision that we have? No, not at all."

Mr. Easterbrook also rolled back offerings including premium burgers and parts of an all-day breakfast menu after they slowed down restaurant operations. Wait-times at McDonald's drive-throughs have climbed in recent years as the company's menu became increasingly complex.

Mr. Kempczinski, who helped implement many of the recent changes as head of U.S. operations, said he will maintain Mr. Easterbrook's focus on technology as CEO and believes the company's investments will pay off.

"There isn't going to be some radical, strategic shift. The plan is working," Mr. Kempczinski said in an interview on Sunday.

He said he looked forward to continuing to discuss concerns over that plan with franchisees. "It's something we need to solve together," said Mr. Kempczinski, who will also join McDonald's board.

McDonald's said Joe Erlinger, most recently president of international operated markets, is succeeding Mr. Kempczinski to oversee McDonald's roughly 14,000 domestic restaurants.

McDonald's faces more challenges at the U.S. restaurants that drives its sales. Labor organizers and some lawmakers have called on the company to address workplace harassment issues and raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

McDonald's this year strengthened workplace training and protocol for reporting potential employee misconduct. Mr. Kempczinski said the company had a responsibility to address workplace well-being. The company said this year that it would stop lobbying against federal minimum wage increases, and that it recognizes the rights of its employees to join labor organizations.

The company said details of Messrs. Kempczinski's and Easterbrook's pay would be disclosed in a filing Monday.

Mr. Easterbrook, who is divorced, had a long career at McDonald's, including a stint as head of U.K. operations before becoming chief executive. His pay as CEO rose with McDonald's share price, which closed Friday at $194. His compensation peaked in 2017 at a total of $21.8 million including $9.1 million in incentive-based pay. He received $15.9 million in total compensation last year. He also sits on the board of Walmart Inc.

