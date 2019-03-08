Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/07 04:00:58 pm
180.52 USD   -0.83%
05:16aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Launches Push for Gender Balance and Diversity
PU
04:56aMCDONALD : Checking off the Bucket List
PU
04:55aMCDONALD : A Better Version of Herself
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Growing by Example

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 04:55am EST

Kiana Webb is a next generation McDonald's operator who runs 16 restaurants in Los Angeles. Her father, Reggie Webb, opened the family's first restaurant in 1985.

Kiana Webb hails from a family of strong women, so from the time she was a child, the message was clear.

'It was celebrated that I was a woman and got to do things differently-because the differences make us stronger,' she says.

Today, Kiana is a second generation McDonald's franchisee and runs 16 restaurants with her family in Los Angeles. She owns five restaurants herself and serves as President & Chief Operating Officer for the family business.

'I remember when my dad asked me to come work for the business, he said, 'You're the one that's going to create our future.' There was never a doubt based on my gender that I was going to be successful, it was just whether or not I was the most qualified.'

Kiana recognized the opportunity ahead of her. 'I grew up in McDonald's. I didn't know much about anything else but McDonald's and it's been a fabulous life for me.'

She also credits the company with building an organization that create opportunities for the full diversity of women to grow with the business and reach the highest levels.

'We are definitely an organization that develops everyone and has a focus on the development of women,' she says. 'It's become not just more inclusive, [but a place where] women lead! And do it brilliantly. They may not do it the same way as a man, but that doesn't define the leadership as good or bad. I really appreciate that about McDonald's.'

As more women advance at McDonald's and in business around the world, Kiana says she's excited for the choices her daughters will have, whether in the family business or elsewhere.

'The only limitation is the one they create for themselves.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 09:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
05:16aMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Launches Push for Gender Balance and Diversi..
PU
04:56aMCDONALD : Checking off the Bucket List
PU
04:55aMCDONALD : A Better Version of Herself
PU
04:55aMCDONALD : Celebrating and Advancing Women at McDonald's
PU
04:55aMCDONALD'S BETTER TOGETHER : Gender Balance and Diversity strategy
PU
04:55aMCDONALD : Learning on the Farm
PU
04:55aMCDONALD : Confidence to Dream Big
PU
04:55aMCDONALD : Growing by Example
PU
03/07MCDONALD : Introduces a New Way to Celebrate the Shamrock Shake
PU
03/06WHERE YOU WANT TO BE : Helping McDonald's Restaurant Employees Explore Their Car..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 910 M
EBIT 2019 9 287 M
Net income 2019 6 165 M
Debt 2019 32 501 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
P/E ratio 2020 20,52
EV / Sales 2019 8,16x
EV / Sales 2020 8,11x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.51%138 155
YUM BRANDS5.09%29 581
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC15.61%28 135
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.41.16%16 859
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC21.92%15 496
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-0.02%10 176
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.