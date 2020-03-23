McDonald : Halts Drive-Through and Takeaway Services in UK and Ireland

By Saabira Chaudhuri

McDonald's Corp. is halting drive-through and other takeout services in the U.K. and Ireland, while closing its restaurants in the region entirely, due to concerns over social distancing.

The move was unexpected, and highlights the challenge restaurants face in continuing to offer to-go options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult," said Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald's UK & Ireland.

All restaurants in the region will close by 1900 GMT Monday.

A spokesman for McDonald's said she wasn't aware of plans for a similar move in the U.S. or elsewhere in Europe.

McDonald's had hoped its takeout and delivery businesses would continue to provide a steady stream of revenue in the coming weeks, saying only last week that stores would remain open for drive-through, takeout and delivery.

