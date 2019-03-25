McDonald : How Tech is Fast-Tracking our Transformation

In the years since we launched the Velocity Growth Plan, we've been laser-focused on using technology to make the customer experience better when visiting our restaurants. From the Global Mobile App to Mobile Order and Pay to self-order kiosks, we've made huge strides toward accomplishing our goals. To fast-track our transformation, we're acquiring a leader in personalization and decision logic to make our customer experience even more personal: Dynamic Yield.

Based in New York and Tel Aviv, Israel, Dynamic Yield is revolutionizing the way brands interact with their customers. For McDonald's, this means putting customers - and personalization - at the very center of the McDonald's experience. We'll be kicking off with Drive Thru integration that gives us the chance to serve food better and faster while providing a smoother customer experience. Customized menu displays will show different menu options based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items, ultimately creating a simpler experience for customers and crew. We'll begin to roll this technology out at restaurants in the United States in 2019 and then expand the use to other top international markets.

With this acquisition, McDonald's will continue to invest in Dynamic Yield 's core personalization product and world-class engineering teams as they bring new, bigger and even better capabilities to the market. We can't wait to show you what's next.