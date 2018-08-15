McDonald : Introducing New Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders

Joins recent chicken recipes, including Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and the Classic Chicken Sandwich

McDonald's today announced it will add another new chicken recipe to its menu: Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders will appear for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide beginning next week. This new recipe reflects McDonald's continued commitment to respond to customers' desires for more chicken offerings and distinct, delicious flavors. In January, McDonald's introduced a Classic Chicken Sandwich, made with all white meat chicken filet, topped with tangy Signature Sauce and tart pickles and served on a soft, steamed bun. In late 2017, McDonald's also introduced the widely popular Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, and in mid-2016, McDonald's introduced Chicken McNuggets made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

'We share our customers' love of chicken,' said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu and Brand Strategy, McDonald's USA. 'A better McDonald's means more chicken options and delicious new tastes. We are building on the success of our Buttermilk Crispy Tenders by offering a new craveable sweet and spicy taste we know our guests will love.'

The new Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders start with McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, made with all white meat. The tenders are then hand tossed and glazed to order in a new irresistible sweet n' spicy honey BBQ glaze, which is made with brown sugar and a variety of spices like chili pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders are available in orders of 4-piece, 6-piece and 10-piece servings.

Customers can also choose McDelivery* on Uber Eats and get the new Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders delivered right to them whenever they have a taste for tenders.

About McDonald's USA

*To determine which McDonald's locations in your area are participating in restaurant delivery, simply download the Uber Eats app, input your delivery address, and you will see a list of participating McDonald's restaurants in your area (if McDelivery on Uber Eats is available in your area). Changing the delivery address will also change the available McDonald's restaurants shown in the Uber Eats app.