Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

McDonald : Introducing New Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 01:11pm CEST

Joins recent chicken recipes, including Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and the Classic Chicken Sandwich

McDonald's today announced it will add another new chicken recipe to its menu: Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders will appear for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide beginning next week. This new recipe reflects McDonald's continued commitment to respond to customers' desires for more chicken offerings and distinct, delicious flavors. In January, McDonald's introduced a Classic Chicken Sandwich, made with all white meat chicken filet, topped with tangy Signature Sauce and tart pickles and served on a soft, steamed bun. In late 2017, McDonald's also introduced the widely popular Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, and in mid-2016, McDonald's introduced Chicken McNuggets made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

'We share our customers' love of chicken,' said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu and Brand Strategy, McDonald's USA. 'A better McDonald's means more chicken options and delicious new tastes. We are building on the success of our Buttermilk Crispy Tenders by offering a new craveable sweet and spicy taste we know our guests will love.'

The new Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders start with McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, made with all white meat. The tenders are then hand tossed and glazed to order in a new irresistible sweet n' spicy honey BBQ glaze, which is made with brown sugar and a variety of spices like chili pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders are available in orders of 4-piece, 6-piece and 10-piece servings.

Customers can also choose McDelivery* on Uber Eats and get the new Sweet N' Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders delivered right to them whenever they have a taste for tenders.

About McDonald's USA
McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. More than 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.

*To determine which McDonald's locations in your area are participating in restaurant delivery, simply download the Uber Eats app, input your delivery address, and you will see a list of participating McDonald's restaurants in your area (if McDelivery on Uber Eats is available in your area). Changing the delivery address will also change the available McDonald's restaurants shown in the Uber Eats app.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 11:10:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
02:15pTODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : McDonald’s and Macy’s
AC
01:11pMCDONALD : Introducing New Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders
PU
01:04pMCDONALD : Otlob launch its own delivery service, contracts with McDonalds
AQ
08/14MCDONALD : and Franchisees Investing Millions Across the Country to Modernize Lo..
PU
08/14MCDONALD : to invest $168 million to upgrade its Indiana restaurants
AQ
08/14MCDONALD : Restaurants Testing McGriddles French Toast Breakfast Sandwich in Min..
AQ
08/14MCDONALD : and Franchisees Investing Approximately $120 Million in Arizona To Mo..
AQ
08/14MCDONALD : and Franchisees Investing Approximately $53 Million in Nevada To Mode..
AQ
08/14McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $126 Million in Wash..
GL
08/14McDonald’s and Franchisees Investing Approximately $390 Million in Cali..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:04aMore Dow Gains Ahead For Caterpillar, DowDuPont, Goldman, Chevron, And Boeing.. 
08/14McDonald's makes modernization push in Washington 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
08/10Should We Be Concerned About McDonald's Decelerating Comparable Sales? 
08/07DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Busy Earnings Season, Heavy Buying, Growing Dividend.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 053 M
EBIT 2018 9 076 M
Net income 2018 5 942 M
Debt 2018 28 516 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 21,27
P/E ratio 2019 19,57
EV / Sales 2018 7,18x
EV / Sales 2019 7,34x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-7.81%122 685
YUM BRANDS1.81%26 144
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL70.68%13 476
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-11.09%13 115
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.52.15%12 084
WENDYS CO8.65%4 150
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.