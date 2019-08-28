Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Mandates Antiharassment Training at U.S. Restaurants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

By Heather Haddon

McDonald's Corp. intends to train all employees at its U.S. restaurants on workplace antiharassment matters after facing criticism over its handling of the issue.

The burger company said Wednesday that it is implementing training beginning in October for its roughly 850,000 employees from line cooks to managers at nearly 14,000 U.S. restaurants.

More companies are conducting antiharassment and antibias training after the #MeToo movement highlighted discrimination issues toward women and others in the workplace. Starbucks Corp. last year closed all 8,000 of its company-owned U.S. stores for a day to conduct sensitivity training in the wake of the arrests of two black men in one of its stores in Philadelphia. The men hadn't bought anything and were sitting down. An employee called the police after they declined a request to leave.

McDonald's, the world's largest fast-food company by sales, has become a target for unions seeking to organize its workers and calling for a minimum wage of $15. Some workers have also called attention to cases of alleged sexual harassment at McDonald's restaurants and held protests that briefly closed some stores earlier this year. Democratic presidential candidates and members of Congress have supported protesters.

McDonald's executives instituted training for managers last fall and established a hotline for employees to flag incidents and concerns. The new training will help front-line workers become aware of some of those resources and tougher discrimination policies, the company said.

"We have a responsibility to take action on this issue," McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski said.

Some franchisees said they hope the training will improve morale as McDonald's and other fast-food companies struggle to recruit and retain workers in a tight job market.

The National Franchisee Leadership Alliance, an elected body representing the more than 2,000 McDonald's franchisees in the U.S., said it supports the effort and helped push for it. Around 95% of the company's U.S. restaurants are run by independent operators, making such systemwide initiatives a challenge.

McDonald's said the training will help employees prevent workplace violence, address harassment and diffuse confrontations with customers. It will also address bias and bullying, McDonald's said.

Executives wouldn't estimate how much the training would cost, but said it would be a significant investment. They said they don't anticipate closing stores and said employees would be compensated for their time.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
02:15pMCDONALD : Mandates Antiharassment Training at U.S. Restaurants
DJ
02:06pMCDONALD : Summary Toggle McDonald's USA Announces New U.S. Restaurant Training ..
PU
12:36pMCDONALD : What we learned from Berlin's plastic-free McDonald's experiment
PU
09:10aBurger King's China franchisee hires Citi for stake sale - sources
RE
08/27MCDONALD : In the UK, young people's interest in farming is low – but McDo..
PU
08/25THE NEW PAY GAP : What Firms Report Paying CEOs Versus What They Take Home
DJ
08/21WITHIN THE ARCHES : David Grinberg
PU
08/21MCDONALD : On the Road to Climate Action
PU
08/21MCDONALD : Accelerating logistics emission reductions
PU
08/19MCDONALD : HACER National Scholarship is Impacting More Hispanic Students than E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 105 M
EBIT 2019 9 240 M
Net income 2019 6 112 M
Debt 2019 32 944 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 27,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,34x
EV / Sales2020 9,13x
Capitalization 164 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 231,72  $
Last Close Price 216,05  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION22.15%164 078
YUM BRANDS27.53%35 592
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.95.03%23 346
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC42.99%19 793
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC28.78%16 271
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-10.30%9 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group