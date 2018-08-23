Log in
McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
08/23 10:00:06 pm
159.05 USD   -0.93%
McDonald : NY State Investigating Multiple Reports of Illness at Jamestown McDonald's

0
08/23/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

The New York State Department of Health said it is working with the Chautauqua County Health Department to investigate reports of multiple illnesses which may be tied to a McDonald's restaurant in Jamestown, N.Y.

According to a release from the agencies, 22 people reported common symptoms, including nausea and vomiting, between Aug. 4 and Aug. 21. Interviews with 15 case patients indicated they had all eaten breakfast sandwiches from the McDonald's restaurant located at 2803 North Main Street Extension in Jamestown.

Enrico Francani, the owner-operator of the restaurant, said "We are cooperating with the local state health departments as they investigate reports of an unidentified illness and its source. Because the health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, out of an abundance of caution, we proactively closed a restaurant for cleaning and sanitation. We look forward to reopening soon."

The agencies said McDonald's is fully cooperating with the investigation and the franchisee owner is taking precautionary action including thoroughly cleaning the food preparation area and all equipment; obtaining a fresh supply of ingredients, and conducting a follow-up meeting with the Chautauqua County Health Department.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

