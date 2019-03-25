McDonald : Nears Deal to Buy Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield

By Heather Haddon and Dana Mattioli

McDonald's Corp. is nearing a deal to buy Israel-based digital startup Dynamic Yield Ltd. in a bid by the burger chain to up its game in online marketing and in-store ordering, according to people familiar with the matter.

McDonald's will pay more than $300 million for closely held Dynamic Yield in a deal to be announced Monday, the people said. It would be the fast-food giant's first acquisition in years and its biggest deal in two decades.

The move is a sign of the chain's increasing willingness to dabble in new technologies to better compete in the fiercely competitive industry.

Dynamic Yield consults with retailers to provide personalized digital promotions to consumers using streams of customer data. Its customers include IKEA, Forever 21 and Fendi, according to the company's website.

