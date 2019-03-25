Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Nears Deal to Buy Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

By Heather Haddon and Dana Mattioli

McDonald's Corp. is nearing a deal to buy Israel-based digital startup Dynamic Yield Ltd. in a bid by the burger chain to up its game in online marketing and in-store ordering, according to people familiar with the matter.

McDonald's will pay more than $300 million for closely held Dynamic Yield in a deal to be announced Monday, the people said. It would be the fast-food giant's first acquisition in years and its biggest deal in two decades.

The move is a sign of the chain's increasing willingness to dabble in new technologies to better compete in the fiercely competitive industry.

Dynamic Yield consults with retailers to provide personalized digital promotions to consumers using streams of customer data. Its customers include IKEA, Forever 21 and Fendi, according to the company's website.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com and Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
07:07pMCDONALD : Buys Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield -- Update
DJ
07:00pMCDONALD : to buy Israel's Dynamic Yield
RE
06:59pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's to Acquire Dynamic Yield, Will Use Decision ..
PU
06:35pMCDONALD : How Tech is Fast-Tracking our Transformation
PU
06:31pMCDONALD : Nears Deal to Buy Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield
DJ
06:21pMCDONALD : to Acquire Dynamic Yield, Will Use Decision Technology to Increase Pe..
AQ
05:30pSECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
12:16pMCDONALD : Self-serve kiosks reduce friction, but IoT learning can throw a curve
AQ
03/22MCDONALD : CEO's Compensation Dropped Last Year
DJ
03/22MCDONALD : Second-Longest-Serving Director at McDonald's to Leave Board
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 882 M
EBIT 2019 9 283 M
Net income 2019 6 158 M
Debt 2019 32 419 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 23,03
P/E ratio 2020 21,28
EV / Sales 2019 8,40x
EV / Sales 2020 8,35x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION5.20%142 969
YUM BRANDS7.67%30 326
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC19.53%29 149
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.55.51%18 572
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC29.56%16 466
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-3.52%9 824
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.