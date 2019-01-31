McDonald : Posts Strong Global Sales

By Julie Jargon and Micah Maidenberg

The strength in McDonald's Corp.'s international business helped the global burger giant beat same-store sales expectations in the fourth quarter, but the chain is still struggling to attract more customers in its critical U.S. market.

Although sales in the U.S. rose, it was due to menu price increases and premium-priced, limited-time offers. The company is facing problems at breakfast, in particular. McDonald's derives a quarter of its U.S. sales during that meal time, which is also being aggressively pursued by rivals.

Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook told investors Wednesday that the chain has been losing breakfast traffic at a greater rate than it would like and that it is trying to regain those customers by experimenting with different price promotions, shifting advertising to local breakfast deals from national ones and making its drive-through lanes more efficient.

"We're doing well with average check growth but we really want the customer to come back and more often," he said.

McDonald's isn't alone in its struggles to grow traffic. The restaurant industry as a whole isn't growing due to a crowded market.

Overall traffic at McDonald's domestic stores, its largest market, weakened last year with comparable guest counts -- which measures transactions at restaurants open for at least 13 months -- declining 2.2% in 2018, compared with a 1% gain in 2017. Globally, traffic ticked up 0.2% last year.

Still, the company expects to expand this year, with plans to open 1,200 restaurants and spend about $2.3 billion on capital expenditures, with $1.5 billion spent on the U.S. business. Globally, the company predicts it will add a net 750 new stores this year.

McDonald's also has been trying to modernize the dining experience by remodeling restaurants, expanding delivery and improving the quality of its food, despite some pushback from franchisees.

Franchisees have organized into a formal association to push back on the pace of remodeling, which they say has hurt sales by causing closures during construction. McDonald's said it has met with many franchisees and has agreed to put in place processes to minimize restaurant closures during the remodeling.

Mr. Easterbrook said restaurants that feature digital menu boards and self-order kiosks ring up higher sales than restaurants that haven't been updated.

Comparable sales, or sales at stores open for at least 13 months, in the U.S. rose 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comparable sales at restaurants in the chain's international lead markets, which include the U.K., Europe and Australia, rose 5.2% in the quarter.

Overall, McDonald's revenue fell 3% from a year earlier to $5.16 billion, in line with analyst expectations. Excluding currency-translation effects, revenue would have been flat.

The company delivered stronger-than-expected profits in the latest period. Investors also cheered margins at company-operated U.S. restaurants coming in slightly ahead of what analysts expected, according to Gordon Haskett Research Advisors.

The company reported a profit of $1.42 billion, or $1.82 a share, compared with $699 million, or 87 cents a share, a year earlier. After accounting for a tax benefit and an adjustment related to the federal tax overhaul, the company said it earned $1.97 a share. Analysts expected $1.89 a share.

McDonald's said it expects long-term average sales growth across the company of 3% to 5% and earnings-per share in the high single digits.

