MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
McDonald : Restaurants Testing McGriddles® French Toast Breakfast Sandwich in Minnesota

08/13/2018

A new breakfast sandwich is currently being tested at more than 200 participating McDonald's across the state of Minnesota. The new all-in-one, golden breakfast sandwich comes on a warm brioche French toast bun with a grade-A freshly cracked egg, melted American cheese, savory hot sausage, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon and brushed with sweet syrup.

'You get savory and smoky flavors from the sausage and bacon,' said McDonald's Chef Mike Lingo. 'Creaminess, cheddar flavors and salt from the American cheese; sweet cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors from the French toast. It tastes like homemade French toast. It's everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.'

McDonald's has been serving breakfast sandwiches since the invention of the iconic Egg McMuffin in 1972. McGriddles were introduced to customers in 2003 followed by the Egg White Delight McMuffin in 2013. With the introduction of McGriddles French Toast, we're building a better McDonald's by fulfilling our customers' desires for a little indulgence at breakfast.

It started with All Day Breakfast, continued with our Signature Crafted Recipes with quality ingredients, and followed with our newly introduced Quarter Pounder burgers made with fresh beef* and cooked right when you order. We're listening to our customers and continuing to evolve our menu offerings to meet their needs. Our customers have told us they are looking for a bigger and more filling breakfast option.

'We're excited for our Minnesota customers to test our new McGriddles French Toast sandwich and help evolve McDonald's menu across the country,' said Tom Butler, McDonald's Minnesota Co-Op President and franchise owner from Eagan, Minn. 'We look forward to hearing our customers response to this deliciously sweet and savory breakfast sandwich.'

*Fresh beef available at most restaurants in the contiguous U.S. Not available in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. Territories.

About the McDonald's Minnesota Co-op

The McDonald's Minnesota Co-Op consists of 235 restaurants in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, all of which are independently owned and operated. In 2016, the McDonald's system spent nearly $186 million on Minnesota supplier purchases, helping support 856 supplier jobs in the state. Report includes agricultural purchases for use by McDonald's domestic and international restaurants as reported by McDonald's suppliers. McDonald's is transforming convenience and evolving its customer experience through mobile order and payment, curbside pick-up and McDelivery available at select Twin Cities area restaurants.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 05:09:01 UTC
