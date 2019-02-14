Log in
McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
My previous session
News 
News

McDonald : Shamrock Shake Season at McDonald's is Here

0
02/14/2019 | 11:02am EST

The one, the only, the original Shamrock Shake is back. The legendary treat returns now for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. It's made with our creamy, dreamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with delicious whipped topping. The Shamrock Shake is a seasonal treat many customers wait for all year-long - in fact, customers have been loving the craveable and delicious treat for nearly 50 years. It first debuted on menus in 1970. Find the limited-time Shamrock Shake at a participating McDonald's near you with the Shamrock Shake® Finder in our App.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 16:01:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 913 M
EBIT 2019 9 305 M
Net income 2019 6 189 M
Debt 2019 32 472 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 21,33
P/E ratio 2020 19,74
EV / Sales 2019 7,97x
EV / Sales 2020 7,94x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.03%134 254
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC19.80%30 243
YUM BRANDS2.32%29 147
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL38.87%16 585
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC23.14%15 652
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.16.46%12 013
