McDonald : Shamrock Shake Season at McDonald's is Here

The one, the only, the original Shamrock Shake is back. The legendary treat returns now for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants. It's made with our creamy, dreamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with delicious whipped topping. The Shamrock Shake is a seasonal treat many customers wait for all year-long - in fact, customers have been loving the craveable and delicious treat for nearly 50 years. It first debuted on menus in 1970. Find the limited-time Shamrock Shake at a participating McDonald's near you with the Shamrock Shake® Finder in our App.
