McDonald : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/05/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Lagnado Silvia

MCDONALDS CORP [ MCD ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION, 110

8/1/2019

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NORTH CARPENTER STREET

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CHICAGO, IL 60607

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/1/2019

M

18770

A

$128.09

40129

D

Common Stock

8/1/2019

M

7879

A

$157.79

48008

D

Common Stock

8/1/2019

S

26649

D

$212.58 (1)

21359

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Options (Right to

$128.09

8/1/2019

M

18770

(2)

3/8/2027

Common

18770

$0

18768

D

Buy)

Stock

Options (Right to

$157.79

8/1/2019

M

7879

(2)

2/19/2028

Common

7879

$0

23634

D

Buy)

Stock

Common

Non-

Phantom Stock

(3)

(4)

(4)

4305.06 (5)

4305.06 (5)

I

Qualified

Stock

Benefit

Plan

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $212.50 to $212.89 per share. The price reported represents the weighted average sales price of these trades. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, full information regarding the shares sold at each separate price.
  2. Options become exercisable in 25% increments on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary dates of the grant.
  3. Each share of phantom stock represents a right to receive the cash value of one share of McDonald's Corporation common stock.
  4. Shares of phantom stock are payable in cash following the reporting person's separation from service with McDonald's.
  5. Includes shares acquired through dividend reinvestment.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Lagnado Silvia

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer

110 NORTH CARPENTER STREET

CHICAGO, IL 60607

Signatures

/s/ Christopher Weber, Attorney-in-fact

8/5/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:19:08 UTC
