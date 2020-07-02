Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/02 12:15:32 pm
184.145 USD   -0.28%
11:54aMCDONALD : Straws Go for a Swim – Sustainably
PU
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla on top of the world
09:15aU.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Straws Go for a Swim – Sustainably

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 11:54am EDT
McDonald's Straws Go for a Swim - Sustainably
July 2, 2020

Our upcycled packaging is making a splash.

McDonald's Austria is replacing plastic straws with recyclable paper ones as part of our global packaging and recycling strategy to reduce our use of packaging, switch to more sustainable materials and help our customers to recycle.

But what to do with the old ones?

We're giving some of those iconic red-and-yellow striped plastic straws a second life as swimwear - and just in time for summer.

The one-piece women's suit and men's swim shorts are made from upcycled fabric that's a mix of recycled McDonald's plastic straws and post-consumer plastic waste reclaimed from the ocean. Austrian label Poleit designed the limited-edition collection, which is being raffled off.

To help reduce waste even further, the new paper straws will only be issued at the restaurants on request. Like the beverage cups, the paper straws can also be disposed of in the restaurants or at home with the regular wastepaper, helping to contribute to a sustainable circular economy.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 15:53:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
11:54aMCDONALD : Straws Go for a Swim – Sustainably
PU
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla on top of the world
09:15aU.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
08:56aU.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
08:28aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
08:08aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
07:16aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:36aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:41aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 415 M - -
Net income 2020 4 270 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 208,13 $
Last Close Price 184,66 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-6.65%137 305
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.27.62%29 797
YUM BRANDS-14.18%26 020
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-0.71%17 945
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.29%16 407
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.27.89%14 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group