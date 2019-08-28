McDonald : Summary Toggle McDonald's USA Announces New U.S. Restaurant Training and Engagement Initiative for Restaurant Supervisors and Crew

Expansive training program grounded in supporting safe and respectful workplaces begins in U.S. restaurants this October

[CHICAGO, IL - August 28, 2019] - McDonald's USA and the National Franchisee Leadership Alliance (NFLA), the elected body representing more than 2,000 McDonald's U.S. franchisees, today announced the introduction of training to support a professional, safe and respectful workplace. The program's aim is to educate and empower approximately 850,000 individuals working at McDonald's brand restaurants across the country with important information, resources and training that support building healthy relationships and trusting work environments. This effort will start in October and builds on the training launched in the fall of 2018, which was completed by 95% of U.S. franchisees and restaurant general managers.

'There is a deeply important conversation around safe and respectful workplaces in communities throughout the U.S. and around the world,' said Chris Kempczinski, President of McDonald's USA. 'Together with our franchisees, we have a responsibility to take action on this issue and are committed to promoting positive change. These actions are one more step we are taking to raise awareness at all levels of McDonald's that will transfer both inside and outside the workplace.'

'Our aim is that each of the over 2,000 U.S. franchisees commit to implementing the program in their restaurants so that the positive impact of this training reaches all individuals who work at brand McDonald's restaurants,' said Dorothy Stingley, a member of the NFLA executive team, President of McDonald's Women Operators Network, franchise owner and 36-year veteran of the McDonald's business. 'People come to work at a McDonald's because they want the chance to be a part of a community and grow as individuals. Our job as employers is to make that possible while fostering an environment where those ambitions are never compromised by concerns of safety. As franchisees, we're developing comprehensive programs centered on building healthy relationships, trusting environments and resolving conflict to support our people in all facets of their lives - at work, at home and out in their communities.'

Beginning in October, restaurant supervisors and crew will be trained through a combination of interactive and computer-based training programs and in-person discussions in the following areas: