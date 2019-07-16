McDonald : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Adds DoorDash as U.S. McDelivery Partner

Log in
07/16/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

Partnership Will Further Expand Availability and Accessibility of McDelivery® for U.S. Customers Beginning With Houston-Area Pilot

CHICAGO, IL - Today, McDonald's USA and DoorDash announced a new partnership to expand the availability and accessibility of McDelivery beyond its current offering, launching first in the Houston, Texas area across more than 200 restaurants beginning July 29th.

'In a few short years, McDelivery, has become an important part of our growth and our customer-centric strategy,' said Chris Kempczinski, President of McDonald's USA. 'Building on the success of McDelivery in the US, we're excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states and reaches 80% of Americans, making it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy their favorite McDonald's menu items on their terms.'

McDonald's will also be a part of DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program. DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 dollars or more to select DoorDash merchants and is among the fastest growing subscription services in the industry, approaching one million members.

'McDonald's is a customer favorite and a leader in its craft, and it's an honor to offer their loyal fan base more ways to enjoy McDelivery through DoorDash,' said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash. 'Our leading U.S. market share and best-in-class operations paired with McDonald's scale makes this an attractive, win-win partnership. We're thrilled to add McDonald's to our robust selection of DashPass restaurants to allow customers premier access to their favorite foods without delivery fees.'

McDonald's and DoorDash have integrated their systems so that DoorDash orders are sent directly to the McDonald's point-of-sale (POS) system, ensuring a smooth experience for customers and franchise operating partners.

McDelivery launched in the US in 2017, with partners including Uber Eats, and globally has grown to a $3 billion business for both McDonald's and franchise restaurants. McDelivery is now available in over 9,000 restaurants in the US, which is more than half of all McDonald's US restaurants.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 38,000 locations in over 100 countries around the world. Over 92 percent of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in over 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 18:19:03 UTC
