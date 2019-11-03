Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 04:38pm EST
McDonald's Corporation Announces Leadership Transition
November 3, 2019

Chris Kempczinski Named President and CEO and a Member of the Board

Steve Easterbrook Separates as President and CEO and as a Member of the Board

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --McDonald's Corporation ('McDonald's') (NYSE: MCD) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Chris Kempczinski, most recently President, McDonald's USA, as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kempczinski has also been elected to the McDonald's Board of Directors.

Kempczinski succeeds Steve Easterbrook, who has separated from the Company following the Board's determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.

'Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the Board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the Company's continued success. He has the right mix of skills and experience to lead us forward having run our U.S. business, where franchisees are delivering strong financial and operational results, and overseen global strategy, business development and innovation. In particular, Chris was instrumental in the development of the Company's strategic plan, which has enabled global growth and leadership, and has overseen the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald's history,' said Enrique Hernandez Jr., Chairman of McDonald's Board of Directors.

Kempczinski said, 'I'm thrilled to be leading this incredible company. Working alongside our talented team, our Board, our franchisees and suppliers, I am committed to upholding our rich heritage of serving our customers and driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. As one of the world's leading brands, McDonald's makes a difference in the lives of people every day. We have a responsibility not only to serve great food, but to make it responsibly and to enrich the communities in which we operate. I am energized by this challenge and look forward to guiding McDonald's continued success.'

McDonald's expects to file its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2019, by Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The Company confirms that this leadership transition is unrelated to the Company's operational or financial performance.

About Chris Kempczinski

Chris Kempczinski is President and CEO of McDonald's, the world's largest restaurant company. He previously served as President of McDonald's USA, where he was responsible for the business operations of approximately 14,000 McDonald's restaurants in the United States.

He first joined McDonald's in 2015, overseeing global strategy, business development and innovation. In that role, he served the business units and franchisees by identifying new ideas and best practices to accelerate their growth and grow the overall value of the system.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligations to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-corporation-announces-leadership-transition-300950405.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

Investors: investor.relations@us.mcd.com; Media: press@us.mcd.com

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 21:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
04:46pMCDONALD : Fires CEO Steve Easterbrook Over Relationship With Employee
DJ
04:38pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Names Joe Erlinger as New Leader for U.S. Bu..
PU
04:38pMCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Corporation Announces Leadership Transition
PU
04:36pMCDONALD : CEO steps down after relationship with employee
AQ
04:32pMCDONALD : Names Joe Erlinger as New Leader for U.S. Business
PR
04:30pMCDONALD'S CORPORATION : Announces Leadership Transition
AQ
11/01MCDONALD : does Happy Meal toy flashback
AQ
10/31MCDONALD : 6 reasons eating a Happy Meal® will make you smile
PU
10/31MCDONALD : The Happy Meal is turning 40 and we're celebrating in a big way
PU
10/31MCDONALD : Summary ToggleThey're Back! McDonald's Introduces the Limited-Edition..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 020 M
EBIT 2019 9 069 M
Net income 2019 5 953 M
Debt 2019 33 219 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 8,59x
EV / Sales2020 8,41x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 226,17  $
Last Close Price 193,94  $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.22%147 287
YUM BRANDS10.65%30 194
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.78.01%21 364
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.24.68%19 440
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.23.59%15 616
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.8.58%11 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group