McDonald : Summary ToggleMcDonald's USA Achieves 100% Sustainably Sourced McCafé Coffee Goal, A Year Ahead of Schedule

McDonald's USA Achieves 100% Sustainably Sourced McCafé Coffee Goal, A Year Ahead of Schedule

November 12, 2019

Sustainability efforts aim to protect the environment and support coffee farmers and their communities

CHICAGO, IL (November 12, 2019) - McDonald's USA announced today that 100% of the ground and whole bean coffee for U.S. restaurants is sustainably sourced,* achieving this 2020 goal a year ahead of schedule. Coffee for McDonald's USA restaurants is verified sustainable through McDonald's McCafé Sustainability Improvement Platform (SIP), a coffee sustainability program developed in partnership with Conservation International, or sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. McDonald's long-term, ongoing commitment remains focused on promoting climate resiliency and allowing farmers to continue their coffee farming traditions for generations to come.

'As we prioritize McCafé as a go-to coffee destination, we recognize that sustainability is important to customers, coffee farmers and to helping ensure the supply of coffee for future generations,' said Marion Gross, Chief Supply Chain Officer, McDonald's North America. 'We're thankful for the dedication of all partners throughout the McDonald's system and supply chain who together achieved this important milestone where we serve customers delicious, high quality, and now 100% sustainably sourced McCafé coffee.'

This signifies one step along McDonald's journey to help build a more sustainable coffee future for people and the planet.

'McDonald's achievement of sustainably sourcing 100% of their coffee shows that sustainability can scale and it's not just for niche or small businesses,' said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. 'For over 25 years, Conservation International has worked with McDonald's and today's milestone is a clear signal to leaders everywhere on what can be achieved if business and conservation work together.'

Through the McCafé SIP program, McDonald's has invested in coffee growers and their communities for the long term. For example, in 2018 across Colombia, McDonald's, in partnership with supplying roasters, supported more than 3,700 farmers through trainings, individual farm visits to provide technical guidance, community support, and premium payments to support farmer economic viability. In the Antioquia region of Colombia, McDonald's sustainability efforts have helped result in impacts like reducing water consumption by 36,000 liters per year, planting 326,000 new coffee trees and rehabilitating millions more.

McDonald's also recognizes that building a sustainable coffee future is an important global issue that requires collaboration and action across the industry.

'Sourcing coffee from Rainforest Alliance Certified™farms protects the environment as well as farmer livelihoods and the wellbeing of their communities,' said Alex Morgan, Chief Markets Officer at the Rainforest Alliance. 'As coffee growing regions increasingly feel impacts from climate change, McDonald's sustainable sourcing efforts in partnership with Rainforest Alliance and through McCafé SIP preserve a long-term, sustainable supply of coffee.'

This milestone builds on McDonald's momentum to innovate the company's approach to food in the areas of sourcing, ingredients and preparation for more than a decade. McDonald's USA announced that all classic burgers** do not contain artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources (except the pickle, so skip it if you'd like) and reached a milestone of 33% cage-free eggs towards the company's 2025 commitment of sourcing 100% cage-free eggs in the U.S.

*Includes ground and whole bean coffee sourced for all McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. except Hawaii.

** National Sandwiches only. Excludes local and limited time sandwiches.

