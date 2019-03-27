McDonald : Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities®

As the Founding Mission Partner to Ronald McDonald House Charities, McDonald's® has helped support the Charity since 1974

From the moment the first Ronald McDonald House® opened in Philadelphia, in 1974, the entire McDonald's system, including Owner/Operators, suppliers, employees and customers have helped support the Charity's goal of providing stability and vital resources to families with sick children.

In the U.S. alone, McDonald's has facilitated raising over $460MM in restaurants, since 2004, through national fundraisers, product contributions, Happy Meal® donations and RMHC Donation Boxes. These contributions help support and expand RMHC programs globally, including:

367+ Ronald McDonald House programs - a home environment providing support and resources that help keep families together

- a home environment providing support and resources that help keep families together 248+ Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs - a place for families to rest and regroup right in the hospital

- a place for families to rest and regroup right in the hospital 49+ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs - access to health care where children need it most

McDonald's has helped RMHC positively impact millions of children and their families, around the world, and continues to provide valuable resources and support to RMHC (located at MHQ), and its network of local Chapters around the world. To make a donation, please visit www.rmhc.org/donate or donate at your nearest participating McDonald's restaurant.