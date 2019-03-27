Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/27 03:54:55 pm
187.305 USD   -0.09%
03:40pMCDONALD : Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities®
PU
03/26MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
DJ
03/25MCDONALD : to buy Israel's Dynamic Yield
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

As the Founding Mission Partner to Ronald McDonald House Charities, McDonald's® has helped support the Charity since 1974

From the moment the first Ronald McDonald House® opened in Philadelphia, in 1974, the entire McDonald's system, including Owner/Operators, suppliers, employees and customers have helped support the Charity's goal of providing stability and vital resources to families with sick children.

In the U.S. alone, McDonald's has facilitated raising over $460MM in restaurants, since 2004, through national fundraisers, product contributions, Happy Meal® donations and RMHC Donation Boxes. These contributions help support and expand RMHC programs globally, including:

  • 367+ Ronald McDonald House programs - a home environment providing support and resources that help keep families together
  • 248+ Ronald McDonald Family Room® programs - a place for families to rest and regroup right in the hospital
  • 49+ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs - access to health care where children need it most

McDonald's has helped RMHC positively impact millions of children and their families, around the world, and continues to provide valuable resources and support to RMHC (located at MHQ), and its network of local Chapters around the world. To make a donation, please visit www.rmhc.org/donate or donate at your nearest participating McDonald's restaurant.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 19:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
03:40pMCDONALD : Supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities®
PU
03/26MCDONALD : to acquire Israeli start-up Dynamic yield for $300 million
AQ
03/26MCDONALD : to Buy Digital Marketing Startup
DJ
03/25MCDONALD : to buy Israel's Dynamic Yield
RE
03/25MCDONALD : Buys Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield -- Update
DJ
03/25MCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's to Acquire Dynamic Yield, Will Use Decision ..
PU
03/25MCDONALD : How Tech is Fast-Tracking our Transformation
PU
03/25MCDONALD : Nears Deal to Buy Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield
DJ
03/25MCDONALD : to Acquire Dynamic Yield, Will Use Decision Technology to Increase Pe..
AQ
03/25SECURITIES REGISTRATION : Employee Benefit Plan
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 870 M
EBIT 2019 9 277 M
Net income 2019 6 158 M
Debt 2019 32 419 M
Yield 2019 2,49%
P/E ratio 2019 23,11
P/E ratio 2020 21,35
EV / Sales 2019 8,43x
EV / Sales 2020 8,37x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION5.58%143 482
YUM BRANDS7.67%30 258
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC20.64%29 606
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.59.53%19 052
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC29.26%16 428
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-1.04%10 077
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.