McDonald : Supporting Women Entrepreneurs at Create & Cultivate in Chicago

McDonald's recognizes the invaluable roles of women at all levels of our organization. We are inspired by their strength and leadership and together with our franchisees are dedicated to their success. Create & Cultivate, an online destination and offline conference series designed to entertain, inspire and empower women, shares our desire to continue supporting women in their career growth. That is why when the Create & Cultivate Conference came to Chicago on Aug. 24, the brand was proud to be on-site and host a variety of unique moments and opportunities for all the women who attended.

Throughout the event, attendees heard from a variety of motivational speakers, experts, and career-minded women, including the McDonald's Head of Cultural Engagement & Experiences, Lizette Williams. During the 'Dollars & Sense' panel, she shared anecdotes and advice from her experience in building a corporate career.

Lizette also participated as a judge for the McDonald's Speed Pitching Competition. Along with other panelists, McDonald's heard over 30 pitches from women who were competing for a $5,000 grant towards expanding their business.

At the end of the night, the brand was able to award not only one but two businesses with a grant! We congratulate Boss Mom and The Curve Shop Consignment for their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for building a business that generates social good. With 90% of restaurants owned and operated by local men and women, we understand the passion behind starting a business and following your dreams and are proud to be a part of the journey in each of these businesses.

Throughout the course of the day, McDonald's also provided attendees several opportunities to fuel up with Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, World Famous Fries and a Sundae bar.

McDonald's continues to change for the better and look for ways to extend our services outside our restaurants and into the communities we operate and serve in. We recognize that women run our business every day and will continue to support their growth from the crew room to the C-suite.