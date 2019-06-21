McDonald : Tests New Tech Including Robotic Deep-Fryers

By WSJ City

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers as the burger giant works to streamline its menu and operations to speed up service.

KEY FACTS

-- The company is testing voice-recognition software at a drive-through in suburban Chicago. -- Inside the restaurant, a robot also tosses chicken, fish and fries into vats of oil. -- The company wants to shorten customer wait times that executives acknowledge have been growing. -- They want to bring the technologies to more restaurants soon. -- It is unclear what these investments will cost the company or its franchisees. -- McDonald's faces tough competition from smaller burger chains and declining fast-food traffic in the US.

Why This Matters

Other fast-food chains are also exploring automation to quicken operations and cut costs in an expensive labour market. Minimum wages are rising in many states, and unemployment is at record lows. More than one-third of restaurant operators are struggling to fill open jobs, according to a survey conducted in April by the National Restaurant Association.

