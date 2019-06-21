Log in
McDonald's Corporation MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Tests New Tech Including Robotic Deep-Fryers

06/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

By WSJ City

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers as the burger giant works to streamline its menu and operations to speed up service.

KEY FACTS 

   -- The company is testing voice-recognition software at a drive-through in 
      suburban Chicago. 
 
   -- Inside the restaurant, a robot also tosses chicken, fish and fries into 
      vats of oil. 
 
   -- The company wants to shorten customer wait times that executives 
      acknowledge have been growing. 
 
   -- They want to bring the technologies to more restaurants soon. 
 
   -- It is unclear what these investments will cost the company or its 
      franchisees. 
 
   -- McDonald's faces tough competition from smaller burger chains and 
      declining fast-food traffic in the US.

Why This Matters

Other fast-food chains are also exploring automation to quicken operations and cut costs in an expensive labour market. Minimum wages are rising in many states, and unemployment is at record lows. More than one-third of restaurant operators are struggling to fill open jobs, according to a survey conducted in April by the National Restaurant Association.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

