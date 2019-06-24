McDonald : Turn Up Summer with a McDonald's Minute Maid® Slushie

Turn up summer with a McDonald's slushie made with Minute Maid®. Packed with fruity flavors this icy treat is back and available for a limited time at participating restaurants. Our McDonald's Minute Maid® Slushie flavors include:

Minute Maid® Sweet Peach Slushie

Minute Maid® Blue Raspberry Slushie

Minute Maid® Fruit Punch Slushie

To get a refreshing slushie near you, download the McDonald's App for iOS or Android, from the App Store and mobile order from a participating McDs. Or better yet, get a McDonald's Minute Maid® Slushie delivered right to your door via McDelivery ®* with Uber Eats. And if sluhies aren't your thing, any of our satisfying summer drinks go great with a Cheeseburger or our World Famous Fries®.

Stop in and turn up your summer with Blue Raspberry, Sweet Peach, and Fruit Punch Minute Maid® Slushies, only at McDonald's.

*At participating McDonald's. Value menu and promotional pricing not valid for delivery. Delivery prices may be higher than at restaurants. Uber Eats delivery fee, service fee and small order fee apply. See Uber Eats app for details.