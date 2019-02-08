Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : Unconscious Bias Training Now Mandatory for Corporate Recruiters and Trainers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 01:00pm EST

Redefining Hiring Practices to Build Stronger, More Diverse Teams

As one of the largest employers in the world, McDonald's is no stranger to competition for talent; we find education and training to be vital for our future competitiveness. That's why at this year's MAKERS Conference we announced our commitment to put all of our recruitment teams and select agencies through 'Food For Thought, Beyond Bias' training.

'I am thrilled that McDonald's has committed to institute unconscious bias training, specialized for our recruitment teams and our agency partners,' said Melanie Steinbach, Vice President and Chief Talent Officer, McDonald's Corporate. 'We know that to create a diverse organization, we need to develop a bias-free hiring environment. By acknowledging and mitigating against our unconscious biases within the recruitment process, we will create a dynamic and resilient organization.'

This education portfolio, created by the McDonald's Global Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement team, is firmly centered in our core belief that, 'Our Unconscious Bias can slow us down; moving 'Beyond Bias' speeds us up'. Unconscious Bias can negatively impact the potential feel-good moments between McDonald's employees and their teams, as well as with our customers. They are the stereotypes - both negative and positive - that exist in our subconscious and affect our behavior: how we work better together, the level at which we are committed to lead, and our ability to move fast and be customer obsessed.

The MAKERS conference is a renowned global women's leadership event that brings together a diverse group of men, women and allies to explore ways to accelerate the movement for change. MAKERS is known as a place to share compelling videos, have provocative conversations, and celebrate pledges for change and equality from some of the most powerful names in business, entertainment, tech, and finance, making it the perfect avenue to announce our latest step in the fight for equality in the workplace.

'I'm proud that McDonald's is a part of the MAKERS community and have been inspired by the stories of incredible women - and men - at this year's 2019 conference,' said Wendy Lewis, Vice President and Chief Global Diversity Officer, McDonald's Corporation. 'The commitment to provide our Unconscious Bias training to our talent recruitment partners signals our ongoing efforts to a build a better McDonald's. We look forward to supporting MAKERS and the Sheros and Heros who are working to empower, advance and advocate for equity for all of us.'

For more information on our Diversity and Inclusion efforts, click here.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 17:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
01:00pMCDONALD : Unconscious Bias Training Now Mandatory for Corporate Recruiters and ..
PU
02/06MCDONALD : Chicago Franchisees Raise More Than $1 Million For RMHC
PU
02/04MCDONALD : Brand Protector Or Bully? 3 Takeaways From The Supermac's/McDonald's ..
AQ
02/01OPINION : Machines a growing threat to jobs
AQ
02/01OPINION : Machines a growing threat to jobs
AQ
02/01OPINION : Machines a growing threat to jobs
AQ
01/31MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close At Best Levels In Nearly 2 Months As Fed Seen T..
DJ
01/31MCDONALD : Posts Strong Global Sales
DJ
01/30MCDONALD : Global Sales Buoy McDonald's, But U.S. Traffic Drops -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/30MCDONALD : warns of headaches in 2019 as overseas business booms
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 911 M
EBIT 2019 9 302 M
Net income 2019 6 189 M
Debt 2019 32 472 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 21,47
P/E ratio 2020 19,85
EV / Sales 2019 8,01x
EV / Sales 2020 7,98x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 197 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.78%135 125
YUM BRANDS2.90%29 547
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC16.15%29 204
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL35.66%16 277
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC24.25%15 792
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.16.49%12 016
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.