McDonald : Unconscious Bias Training Now Mandatory for Corporate Recruiters and Trainers

Redefining Hiring Practices to Build Stronger, More Diverse Teams

As one of the largest employers in the world, McDonald's is no stranger to competition for talent; we find education and training to be vital for our future competitiveness. That's why at this year's MAKERS Conference we announced our commitment to put all of our recruitment teams and select agencies through 'Food For Thought, Beyond Bias' training.

'I am thrilled that McDonald's has committed to institute unconscious bias training, specialized for our recruitment teams and our agency partners,' said Melanie Steinbach, Vice President and Chief Talent Officer, McDonald's Corporate. 'We know that to create a diverse organization, we need to develop a bias-free hiring environment. By acknowledging and mitigating against our unconscious biases within the recruitment process, we will create a dynamic and resilient organization.'

This education portfolio, created by the McDonald's Global Diversity, Inclusion & Community Engagement team, is firmly centered in our core belief that, 'Our Unconscious Bias can slow us down; moving 'Beyond Bias' speeds us up'. Unconscious Bias can negatively impact the potential feel-good moments between McDonald's employees and their teams, as well as with our customers. They are the stereotypes - both negative and positive - that exist in our subconscious and affect our behavior: how we work better together, the level at which we are committed to lead, and our ability to move fast and be customer obsessed.