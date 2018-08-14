McDonald : and Franchisees Investing Millions Across the Country to Modernize Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

Below is snapshot of McDonald's recent announcement by the company and its franchisees of investments throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of McDonald's restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. In total, McDonald's and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020.
With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:
-
Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs
-
Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.
-
Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made
-
Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive through
-
New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay
-
Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases
Disclaimer
McDonald's Corporation published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 16:25:07 UTC